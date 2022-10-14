Typewriter

This year there are two seats for Deschutes County commissioner up for our vote, and we deserve the fresh ideas, wisdom and teamwork that candidates Morgan Schmidt and Oliver Tatom bring to the positions.

Incumbents Patti Adair and Tony DeBone do not represent the majority of our citizens as evidenced in the literature from Oregon Right to Life that lists them both. Do the anti-abortion stances of Adair and DeBone supersede the rights of women?

