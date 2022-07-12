On June 1 Crooked River stakeholders met to plan water usage for the remainder of the year. Ochoco Irrigation District will end irrigation on Aug. 15. The Bureau of Reclamation will limit flow to 10 cfs until Oct. 1, the official end of the irrigation season. After Oct. 1 flows will be 50 cfs as required by the Habitat Conservation Plan.
Flows of 10 cfs during the hottest months of the year will be catastrophic to wildlife in the river. Fish, aquatic insects, herons, osprey, mink, otters and others will all suffer. This problem is exacerbated by over subscription of water in the system. The recent federal Crooked River Security Act added new commitments to the river. Why the federal government is managing water that belongs to the state of Oregon is an unanswered question. However, the upcoming disaster could be avoided with a little adaptive management. According to my calculations, if flows were lowered to 43 cfs in August and maintained until irrigation season 2023, the disaster could be avoided or at least postponed for another year.
— John Butler, Redmond
Don’t kill kangaroos for shoes
Yes, let’s stop the slaughter of kangaroos for shoes. This is so unfair and unnecessary.
Kangaroos are beautiful, wild animals. Shoes can be made with many other materials, not necessitating the killing of defenseless animals. The people who do this should be banished from earth.
I strongly feel this is completely wrong and should stop immediately.
— Erica Hartman, Sisters
Where is the fentanyl coming from?
It seems obvious to all of us that the fentanyl problem is becoming a national crisis. Anything that can be done to save the lives of those exposed should be addressed.
What I find interesting about the recent editorial is that it doesn’t address the root of the problem. Where is the stuff manufactured? How does it get here? What is being done to prevent it’s continued trafficking into the U.S.A.?
From all I read it is being brought in through our open southern border. I just wish the media would take some responsibility to address the trafficking problem, and not just what happens once it gets here.
— Dick Bryant, Redmond
Location for a central library
I write to support Gentry Wade’s comments in The Bulletin about a central location for a primary Deschutes Public Library building. To do this would it not be possible to: 1) revise the existing renovation plans for the existing downtown Bend library building to add two or three floors, and 2) add an elevated pedestrian walkway over Kansas Street to connect the main building to a new high rise building and a high rise parking structure on the property adjacent to Kansas Street. Lastly, to Wade’s point about a “big auditorium”, is it really appropriate for library district-approved funds to be used to include what, on the Bend library website, sounds and looks like a performing arts center for the city of Bend? I don’t believe this structure was mentioned in the voters pamphlet, and it seems more appropriate as a stand-alone project for the city.
— John Anderson, Bend
Dear Deschutes County commissioners:
The voters of Oregon and of Deschutes County voted to pass the initiative to make the supervised use of psilocybin legal in the state. I know that you are considering opting out of the program here in Deschutes County. I don’t think that blocking our residents from using this program is the correct, or democratic, thing to do. The voters spoke. Your job is to listen to what they say.
Although I will not likely be partaking myself, I have a friend in Multnomah County who has suffered from PTSD and who has found great relief by using one of the service centers available there. There may be residents of Deschutes County who can find help for anxiety, depression, addiction, migraines, PTSD, and many other conditions. Please do the right thing and allow access to those who hope for relief. Those who are not interested, can leave it alone. There is no logical reason to block a lawful treatment from everyone just because of the objections of a minority.
— Mimi Alkire, Bend
