In the Friday edition of the paper, there is an article on Mr. Surrett’s past. Why do we need to know this? It has no bearing on what occurred. The Bulletin has a choice on what to print or not print. This, in my opinion, is nothing more than salacious journalism. I do not need to know everything about him other than he tried to save lives and died in the process.
— John Brower, Bend
The front page Bulletin article ofSept. 2: “Brave Employee Convicted of Sex Crimes” about local hero Donald Surrett was despicable. Dragging up Donald Surrett’s history of almost three decades ago was a cruel, stupid attack on a hard-working, brave man at Safeway.
He died a hero, which clearly deserved high praise, not a deep background investigation. Whoever wrote the article and whoever approved its publication should be fired. As a holy and very wise man once said: “Whoever is without sin should cast the first stone.”
— Steve Wilkes, Sunriver
Why? Running a front page story detailing Donald Surrett’s criminal past was beyond the bounds of decent journalism. It showed no compassion for grieving family, friends and community.
There was no “need to know,” no unsuspecting public to protect.
In this information age, there are no secrets; anyone can uncover the past online and share it with the world through social media. What we’ll never know are the wounds and sorrows carried by Mr. Surrett, or Mr. Bennett, or Mr. Miller, or by any of us. We are all flawed and complex beings. Which of us will choose to sacrifice our life for others? That ultimate choice should be celebrated with respect.
We expect better of The Bulletin.
— Cybil Ewalt, Redmond
My husband and I were pleased to read that the Bend Police Department clearly stated that what Mr. Surrett did was heroic and his past history was not relevant. We were sad to see this brought up needlessly!
The young desk clerk at our hotel said he liked your paper so we bought one! We do support local press when we travel!
— Ann Ayers, Issaquah, Washington
Really! You had to print on the front page a story from 27 years ago about a man who is a hero! That is disgusting and demoralizing. I am ashamed of you and the Bulletin staff — note that there was not a writer’s name attached to the article! Why not? I sincerely hope you apologize for such an article.
You have really let this community down.
— Frances Jane Austin, Bend
Of what relevance is a previous criminal record when a brave hero lost his life and became a victim as a result of his attempt to disrupt the Safeway shooter’s deadly mission?
It seems completely inappropriate, unnecessary, disrespectful and inflammatory, and it will undoubtedly result in detraction in some people’s minds from Donald Surrett’s bravery and selfless action that unquestionably prevented more deaths.
I am beyond appalled that Mr. Surrett’s criminal history was publicized and fail to understand the rationale behind this decision.
All of us should honor and respect his heroic bravery as an important part of the community’s attempt to recover and heal from the horrific event.
— Nancy Dudley, Sisters
I was dismayed to see the headline for the Bend Bulletin on Sept. 2, 2022, — “Brave employee convicted of sex crimes.”
This was unnecessary, unhelpful, hurtful to Mr. Surrett’s family and friends and to his memory. No good will come from exposing his past. It will not lessen his recent actions and that is the point.
I believe the Bulletin needs to print an apology to his family and to the community.
— Naomi Murphy, Bend
