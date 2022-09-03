Typewriter

In the Friday edition of the paper, there is an article on Mr. Surrett’s past. Why do we need to know this? It has no bearing on what occurred. The Bulletin has a choice on what to print or not print. This, in my opinion, is nothing more than salacious journalism. I do not need to know everything about him other than he tried to save lives and died in the process.

— John Brower, Bend

