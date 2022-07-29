Right thing to ask voters on psilocybin
Commissioners Adair and DeBone did the right thing by voting to send an opt-out to Measure 109 to the voters. Our voters should decide if psilocybin should be manufactured and services provided in unincorporated areas of our county.
We learned a valuable lesson about local opinion after the legalization of marijuana. Community members have shared with me they did not object to personal use of marijuana but did not want marijuana production going on next door to their homes.
Data supports this decision. Measure 109 passed in Deschutes County by nearly 7,000 votes (126,249 ballots cast, 53% approved and 47% opposed). Not a mandate by any means.
This measure was mainly carried by voters in the city of Bend, with Sisters split 50-50, Redmond and La Pine opposed the measure, and 19 unincorporated area voting precincts out of 24 voted to oppose Measure 109.
This tells the story of the voter base and therefore, an opt-out measure is appropriate to gain further guidance. Voters approved a measure to legalize use; doesn’t mean they want those substances manufactured in their communities.
I hope Measure 109 helps individuals with mental health issues. Now with an opt-out measure, the voters can decide if they want psilocybin use and manufacture in rural Deschutes County.
Individuals will have access to psilocybin therapy even if voters decide to opt-out in the rural/unincorporated areas of our county.
This was the right decision to send this important issue to our voters for guidance, as we should whenever possible.
— L. Shane Nelson is the Deschutes County sheriff
Building over our water capacity
The future sustainability of Central Oregon? It is beyond comprehension to me that the governments of Central Oregon is allowing the ridiculous amount of new development in an area with fragile water sources. There is no amount of revenue that is worth the over taxing of the aquifer.
Central Oregon has a population capacity that is limited. It’s great that everyone wants to move here but water is life. I am extremely disappointed that developers are given this license to build entire communities with zero responsibility to the natural resources that make Central Oregon so very special. This is my first public reach out on this subject. I have been in contact with the state water departments to begin learning the dynamics of Central Oregon hydrology.
The development must stop or we all will pay the price. As we say in agriculture — the numbers just don’t pencil.
— Eric Little, Terrebonne
Explore potential for better rail service
Thank you, Don Senecal, for your July 22 Bulletin letter, “Improve rail service” about the lack of Amtrak train service to and from Bend. We appreciate you raising the issue and opening that door.
First an update: The bus connecting Amtrak to Bend no longer has a Chemult stop and, instead, bus service directly connects Bend Hawthorne Station and the Portland Amtrak Station; a long and boring ride, but for now, it works. More information as well as an Amtrak ticket kiosk is available at the Hawthorne transit station, 334 NE Hawthorne Ave.
We concur with Mr. Senecal that the rail potential for this area is, at the least, worth exploring. And for those who prefer train travel and feel abandoned here, patience and planning will find a good ride.
We have made numerous train trips to Seattle and Portland and successfully relied on local transit to get us to most anywhere we wanted.
Just in case, keep in mind one of the dictums of travel: Getting lost is just part of the adventure.
— Patricia and Ronald Schauer, Bend
