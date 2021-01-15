Return to civility
Will anything positive come out of one of the darkest moments in American history? Perhaps the riotous mob that attacked the Capitol building during Congress’ count of the electoral votes is the existential threat to our democracy that will finally bring us back together. We didn’t need a foreign enemy this time. If it helps us find our way back to civility, compromise, and respectful disagreement then maybe there will be a silver lining to this very sad, humiliating day.
— Laura Fritz, Bend
The system works
Many watched in horror as the United States Capitol was violently stormed by a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters agitated by our commander in chief to disregard the election results. Members of Congress, including our newly elected House representative from Oregon, Cliff Bentz, supported a rejection of certain election results. Therefore these members are also responsible for flaming the fuel of civil unrest.
Republicans had plenty of time to gather plausible evidence of election fraud. The evidence was lacking and was rejected 20 times in the courts by both Democratic and Republican judges, some appointed by the president! By your denial, you are saying every hard-working election official of both party affiliations are incompetent. Judges are incompetent. Volunteers who help the elections are incompetent. The U.S. Postal Service is incompetent and civil servants are incompetent. This is sheer arrogance and game play. I do not hear newly elected Republican officials crying foul about the rigged system that voted them in, including our Representative Mr. Bentz.
The rule of law is what it is whether you like it or not. When people go to court there is a winner and a loser. Ouch! The time to except the outcome was when the election challenge was exhausted by the courts.
President Trump scared enough Americans with his chronic lying, disregard for the law, fascist, racist and misogynist views that people came out to vote more than ever before. Period! The will of the people prevailed. The system works.
— Minny Puriton, Bend
Make America sane again
Since Jan. 6, we are finding out just how divided this country is. I was so disgusted as an American in President Donald Trump and his henchman, Rudy Giuliani, egging on the mob to go to the Capitol and try to change the results of the November election. The objections went all the way to the Supreme Court, and they said it was a fair and secure vote.
In November, I saw on social media ballots being dumped in the river. Later, I heard that the Trump machine paid people to have those fraudulent photos staged. Do I believe it? I don’t know; there is no real proof, but now, I wouldn’t be surprised if it isn’t true.
This president can’t stand to lose. It’s very hard to talk politics with anyone now, especially your own family. People believe what they want to. Some people only get their news from cable TV; amazing!
I believe when the pandemic is under control and people are back to work, things will get better. At least I hope so!
I’m praying that the Biden administration can make American sane again. United we have to stand.
— Ann Crawford, Prineville
Decriminalization was right
The guest editorial of Jan. 6 by Dr. Art Kleinschmidt of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy claims that Oregonians made a mistake by decriminalizing possession of many drugs. He claims he supports addiction treatment but implies that criminal penalties are needed to get people to complete treatment programs and concludes that we can’t legalize our way out of our drug crisis.
But what we’ve done since 1980 is criminalize our way into an incarceration crisis without providing treatment solutions that would help address the drug crisis. Incarceration rates in Oregon and the U.S. have soared, rising over 400% in both absolute and relative numbers, resulting in higher incarceration rates than anywhere else in the world. This increase has been borne largely by Black and brown people and has disrupted millions of lives and destroyed millions of families. Most of the people sent to prison never fully recover from that experience as they can’t find employment or housing after they’re released, can’t vote or serve on juries and are prohibited from receiving public assistance. We can thank the “War on Drugs.”
Oregon may be waking up from this nightmare. By decriminalizing most drug possession and using marijuana tax receipts to improve treatment options, we’ve set the stage to address the results of the racist drug policies of the last 40 years. Would that the rest of the country take note and follow our example.
—David Green, Bend
What Bentz should do
Rep. Cliff Bentz addressed his objection to the certification of the Pennsylvania electoral vote and stated that he had not objected to votes from other states because he found no basis for doing so.
As to the Pennsylvania vote, he said he objected because of a ruling of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that approved a three-day extension of the Pennsylvania statutory deadline for the receipt of ballots, as long as the ballots were mailed on or before the November election day.
Although Rep. Bentz, a lawyer, surely knows that to be given effect, a state statute must conform to the state’s constitution and that the judiciary has the responsibility to assure that it does, he apparently believes that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court was wrong to have followed these basic legal principles.
Fewer than 10,000 ballots were received after the statutory deadline; Biden carried the state by more than 80,000. Rep. Bentz’s objection, if sustained, would have canceled the votes of over 7 million of his fellow citizens because of an alleged election irregularity that was inconsequential.
Rep. Bentz states that he reviewed the conduct of elections in multiple states, found no evidence of widespread fraud, and identified the Pennsylvania court decision as the single alleged irregularity worthy of objection. He now knows that this claimed irregularity had no effect on the presidential election.
If Rep. Bentz is truly motivated by principle and a need to alleviate concerns of constituents, as he asserts, and not by political expediency, he should immediately issue a statement as follows:
“Last week, I objected to certification of electoral votes from Pennsylvania. I have since learned that the irregularity I found in the Pennsylvania election did not impact the result of that election. In addition, in my review of the conduct of elections in other states I found no instance of election fraud or irregularity that affected the result. Joe Biden won the election. You need not be concerned that the election was rigged or stolen; it was not.”
— Ben Phillips, Bend
