We are a group of retired Bend Fire Department officers and firefighters. Together, we have responded to thousands of emergency incidents in this community and we have witnessed immeasurable loss and grief suffered by our citizens. We have also been involved in countless successful operations that have averted disaster, and we know what it takes to tip the scales in favor of success.
Growth strains our emergency service system: More people equals more calls for service, more houses, more cars and traffic. Without funding to respond to this system stress, response times will inevitably rise, making a successful outcome more difficult.
Bend Fire & Rescue and the Deschutes Rural Fire District #2 are asking the community to support a tax levy to sustain the top-notch fire and EMS response that Bend is known for. Strong funding for fire response makes the community safer and provides a higher level of firefighter safety by buying time for responders before a situation gets out of hand.
As firefighters, we understand the power of collaboration. It raises the odds for success and makes life safer for everyone. We are asking our community to collaborate with us by supporting the fire levy. Thanks for your support over the years.
— Larry Langston, Don Jenson, Bob Madden, Dave Russell, Dave Howe, Mike Baxter, Rob Strong, Chuck Goss, Karl Findling, Mark Taylor, Dennis Rockwell, David MacKenzie, Jeff Dufour, Steve Kaneda, Mike Skeels, Drew Miles, Paul Swaggerty, Leo Renk, Randy Olson, Don Segal, Larry Langley, Will Akins
I’m currently on the Central Oregon Community College board and I endorse Erin Merz for Zone 5 and Jim Porter for Zone 6 in this election.
Erin Merz has a strong background in higher education and currently works at a K-12 school with students looking to go to college. She knows firsthand how colleges operate and how higher education provides opportunities for fulfilling careers and better lives. She is committed to student success and access, workforce development and enhancing COCC’s many community partnerships.
Jim Porter was police chief during my time as Bend’s mayor. As a consistently strong and innovative leader, he restored morale and built a culture of community service. Some of his innovative programs won recognition and duplication in other parts of the country. At COCC, he was an instructor and a student/graduate, and has implemented joint campus safety policies. With longtime family ties to the college, his children are also graduates.
For many students in our region, college means COCC: for its technical and academic courses, for its lifelong learning, for its certificates or as a path to other colleges. For many families, COCC is the only economically viable college option. For all of Central Oregon, COCC must remain strong and continue to advance its mission of student success and community enrichment.
Please check out PorterforCOCC.com and ErinMerz.com to learn more. Both will be outstanding board members.
— Jim Clinton, Bend
In May, we have the opportunity to elect leaders who will guide the future of our library system. As a parent of young children, an active community member and someone who grew up here in Central Oregon, I believe that these choices have a huge impact on the well-being of our community. I am looking for elected leaders who listen to the public, are willing to work constructively and who have a clear eye on the future as our county continues to grow and change.
Marisa Chappell Hossick, who is running to represent Zone 4 on the library board, is one such candidate.
She brings a lifelong passion for libraries and literacy, a commitment to collaboration, and clear focus on the importance of building strong libraries.
Her experience as communications director for a regional conservation nonprofit has given her superior skills in dealing with controversy and consensus-building, which will be invaluable in board service, particularly in these contentious times. She leads a foundation devoted to literacy and is an ardent library user. She values transparency, fiscal accountability and equity.
Importantly, she offers a crucial fresh perspective as a working mother with school-age children. She knows the pressures on families today and understands the important role libraries play in raising young readers and supporting lifelong learning. Libraries serve all ages, and representation on the board should reflect that diversity. Please join me in supporting a new voice who will listen, represent us well and ensure strong libraries for generations to come.
— Susan Haverly, Bend
I’m supporting David Rouse for board director of Redmond Area Park & Recreation District, Position 4. Dave is one of the most levelheaded, reasonable guys I know. He listens well; he works well with others, and he’s got on-the-job experience in parks and recreation.
Dave is a lifelong Oregonian who worked for the city of Gresham for many years, overseeing parks and recreation as director of environmental services. Dave’s experience there included parks planning, budgeting, construction and maintenance. He’s also an avid outdoorsman himself, hiking, skiing, biking, kayaking and swimming, so he knows the importance of parks and recreation activities for quality of life.
Please join me in voting for David Rouse for Redmond Area Park & Recreation director, Position 4.
— Carol Riley, Redmond
I am supporting John Campbell for the Redmond School Board. I have known John his entire life. How is that? He is my cousin. John has done much to support our community. He was “top hand” for the Buckaroo Breakfast at the Deschutes County Fair. He has been a teacher.
John’s abilities to think clearly, devise solutions to problems, and be supportive of our children give me the comfort that he will make an excellent school board member. We need members that will reinforce the fundamentals of education that our kids desperately need. The person to achieve that is John.
As the former mayor of Redmond, I recognize what an elected official needs to be successful. John has those characteristics. Please support John Campbell for the Redmond School Board.
— George Endicott, former mayor of Redmond
