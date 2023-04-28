Typewriter

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

We are a group of retired Bend Fire Department officers and firefighters. Together, we have responded to thousands of emergency incidents in this community and we have witnessed immeasurable loss and grief suffered by our citizens. We have also been involved in countless successful operations that have averted disaster, and we know what it takes to tip the scales in favor of success.

Growth strains our emergency service system: More people equals more calls for service, more houses, more cars and traffic. Without funding to respond to this system stress, response times will inevitably rise, making a successful outcome more difficult.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.