Oh, the Deschutes Public Library Board. First, it failed to sell the new location on the northwest outskirts of Bend. Now its members are proposing a location on the southeast outskirts of Bend. Both locations have absolutely terrible public transportation connections. Doesn’t the library board realize that the state of Oregon is mandating elimination of city spreads, eliminating using cars for local transportation and requiring building up not out.
The library board should set an example and follow the upcoming state mandates. Demolish the “old” library building, vacate the street between the two present library buildings and expand the existing library building. Do we really need a big auditorium when we have such facilities at our present high schools?
Maybe the library board, the Bend City Council, the school board and the Bend Park & Recreation District board should authorize a study on revamping their buildings that form the present city center. There is a park in the area, city hall, library, school district offices, a museum and a large parking lot in this city center.
The bus station just off Third Street needs to be enlarged and centralized. Do the school district offices need to be in this central location? This city center would require a parking garage to accommodate its workers and visitors! How much additional land could be added to the city center area by spending the $10 million slated for the new library land?
These organizations should forget their internal power struggles and do what is the most cost effective for the city of Bend. In truth, there is only one pot of money — tax dollars — to service Bend’s growth needs of all these entities!
— Gentry Wade, Bend
Having read Mr. Jim Perry’s letter (“Abortion erases a life,” June 29), I’d like to say the following. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, as well as efforts to keep women from using any form of abortion and giving them no option except to have the baby, I’d like to know who is going to make sure these women take care of themselves and the unborn fetus? Just preventing all of their options doesn’t mean they’ll calmly go along with your wishes of a full-term, healthy baby. Who is going to make them when they don’t want this child?
— Irene McLean, Prineville
Voting is central to a healthy democracy. I believe voting is not only a right, but the duty of every citizen. Common sense tells me we must require all citizens to show proof of citizenship before they are allowed to cast their ballot. Furthermore, they must show proof that they live where they are voting. Common sense also tells me this must not be an onerous or restrictive process. Voter and election fraud are already serious criminal offenses. Making it onerous for citizens to provide the necessary proof required for voting must also be prosecuted as serious offenses.
We can get next-day delivery of almost anything we want to buy. We can put men on the moon. Surely we can make a simple, quick and efficient way for any citizen to provide the proof necessary for voting. This is the challenge, but we can solve it. This is where our focus needs to be. Avoiding the problem is not the solution.
Some would argue that if people pay taxes then they should be allowed to vote. I disagree. People that live in this country already get the services (police, fire, roads, schools, etc.) that they paid for with their taxes. Citizenship and voting are separate issues.
Citizenship is about defining the country that we belong to, not simply living in that country. That’s why we let citizens living abroad vote, because they belong to this country. That’s the difference. You must belong to vote. Let’s face it, unions would not want nonunion workers to vote in their union elections. It’s the same thing. You must be a citizen to vote in this country.
— James P. Elliott, Bend
