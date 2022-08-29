Typewriter

Why do you need to carry a firearm in the city? Is it possible for the city of Bend to pass an ordinance prohibiting the carrying of firearms within the city limits? This would include on person or in a vehicle even if you have a permit (which are easy to get). The penalty would be confiscation of firearm, $5,000 fine and minimum 30 days in jail. This, undoubtedly, would be a powerful deterrent. There will be those that will ignore this ordinance and those that will ask “how will you defend yourself against these crazies.” The answer is “Call the police.” They should be the only ones allowed to carry firearms. In time, the ordinance will get the results we all want and not have to worry about going to the store, a movie, a restaurant or any place in Bend.

— David Madrigal, Bend

