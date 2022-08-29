Why do you need to carry a firearm in the city? Is it possible for the city of Bend to pass an ordinance prohibiting the carrying of firearms within the city limits? This would include on person or in a vehicle even if you have a permit (which are easy to get). The penalty would be confiscation of firearm, $5,000 fine and minimum 30 days in jail. This, undoubtedly, would be a powerful deterrent. There will be those that will ignore this ordinance and those that will ask “how will you defend yourself against these crazies.” The answer is “Call the police.” They should be the only ones allowed to carry firearms. In time, the ordinance will get the results we all want and not have to worry about going to the store, a movie, a restaurant or any place in Bend.
— David Madrigal, Bend
Save Worrell park
I was flabbergasted when I walked up the paths of the little gem, Worrell Wayside Park, in downtown Bend. It has trees, native plants, birds, lava stones. It is completely surrounded by parking lots and buildings. What a natural reprieve from asphalt! It was lovely, with several picnic tables and even a view of Broken Top and South Sister. Why would anyone want to rip it apart?
Rather than bulldozing down the park for a few more flat parking spaces, forward thinking persons could consider adding another level to the already large parking lot adjacent to the park. Perhaps a solar paneled roof and much needed EV charging stations could be incorporated into a second level on the existing parking lot.
Bend needs this cooling oasis of nature amid the Deschutes County offices. I hope our county commissioners will not destroy it.
— Gail Sabbadini, Bend
Don’t mandate electric cars
It’s no wonder people are moving to other states. Now we’re going to mandate electric cars? Even when the major polluter is China? All electric cars do is strengthen China and give control over some of your freedoms to the electric companies regulated by the state. Pretty soon they are going to say you use too much electricity and limit how much we can use. You think this is absurd, you just wait and see when you cannot use natural gas. There is not enough solar and wind electricity to go around. They say your carbon footprint and house lifestyle is too much. They limit how much electricity you can use, that you should drive less and walk more, wear a heavier sweater in the winter, and sweat more in the summer if no limit on water.
I know you self-righteous controllers of the world are trying to control things so you do not have to feel bad emotions are doing your best to limit the freedoms of the rest of us who realize feelings are just feelings and depend on how healthy one’s self-worth is. Sometime you should Google up the Wall Street Journal article about whale oil and how kerosene saved the whales from extinction. Seems we would remember this in the next elections?
– Michael Ralph Shirtcliff, Redmond
Cheney lost because of what she stood for
This is in response to Roger Sabbadini’s column in the recent edition of The Bulletin. I have found Donald Trump to be a perplexing person. Very accomplished, intelligent, energetic and dedicated. He ran for office because he championed causes that were in response to the changes in our country during the years prior to his term and the abysmal administration that has followed him, especially. Fame and fortune were already his. That said, he was and remains his own worst enemy because of his often bombastic, rude and boorish public statements. He was also attacked daily by a media that worked in lockstep with a corrupt bureaucracy that also hated him and a House of Representatives that hounded him mercilessly. He was the first president in our time that has chosen to stand up to the Washington bureaucracy.
Liz Cheney represents that bureaucracy and the elected lifetime politicians that pollute the Beltway in D.C. Not surprising as she grew up in that environment. I believe that Liz Cheney was pummeled in her primary election because she was and continues to be a poster child for the status quo in the “Beltway” cocktail circuit. Citizens in Wyoming rose and delivered a message to all congressional representatives, both Democrat and Republican. We will not stand for a Congress that refuses to oversee and manage the bureaucracy that is incompetent, inefficient, and self-serving at the expense of the American people. We all wonder when corrupt bureaucrats will be held accountable, no?
– Jim Tarala, Bend
