Redistribute tourism money
The Bulletin’s August 13th editorial reported that the City of Bend tried to spend less on tourism promotion, but was blocked by the Oregon Court of Appeals. A change in state law is needed to allow this redistribution of funding. Instead of Visit Bend receiving roughly $3 million of annual funds, a percentage of these funds could be invested towards housing programs for our workforce, and homelessness services.
Oregon Senate Bill 595 in 2019 would have given local jurisdictions the power to redirect a percentage of their transient room tax to local housing programs, but it did not pass. This bill was endorsed by city and county leaders of Tillamook, Lane, Lincoln, and Multnomah Counties. Supportive testimony also came from Tillamook Creamery, Pacific Seafood, the Oregon Food Bank, League of Oregon Cities, Oregon League of Women Voters, 1,000 Friends of Oregon, Tax Fairness Oregon, the Oregon Housing Alliance, and others. With support from Central Oregon leaders and organizations, SB 595 can be re-introduced and passed with broader support in the next legislative session.
As we witness rapid population growth, skyrocketing rents and home prices, and medical and service industry workers overwhelmed – it is evident that we do not need more marketing for people to visit Bend, move to Bend, or to buy real estate in Bend. Greater investments are needed to ensure that the people who live and work here can afford to have a home here.
Beth Jacobi, Bend
Let them resign
Your front-page article of Aug. 21 describes how teachers and school staff may resign over a vaccine mandate. How ironic that these same educators argue for masking kids for the kids' protection won't get vaccinated themselves —a much better protection for the children.
Let them resign, good riddance!
— James Resney, Redmond
The selfish generation
I was recently looking through an old family album and came across my family’s ration card from World War II. It brought to mind the sacrifices that Americans made for that war effort. Autos, tires, gasoline, fuel oil, nylon, silk, shoes, food items and much more were rationed in the war effort. Sacrificing for the common good became the norm for most Americans. It was considered a common good to win the war. Men volunteered as soldiers. More than 400,000 American soldiers died in that effort. Women went to work in the factories, as exemplified by “Rosie the Riveter – We can do it”. Children participated in scrap metal drives. Sacrifice for the Common Good was why that generation has been called the “Greatest Generation.” Together they won World War II.
Sadly, Americans are failing in the fight of our time, the COVID pandemic, that has taken the lives of more Americans than World War II. In the name of autonomy and personal choice, Americans have become divided and angry. The tools to end this pandemic have been mocked as too many Americans have refused to wear masks, remain socially distant and be vaccinated. We have had the ability to end this pandemic, but by these selfish actions, thousands are filling our hospitals to overflowing and hundreds are dying daily needlessly. This selfish behavior threatens all of us, risks our economy and means that more will die in the months ahead. I am afraid that history will call this generation the “Selfish Generation”.
Ronald Carver, Bend
A gift from the city?
Larkspur neighbors take note! The homeless encampment that we’ve always dreamed of is being delivered to us this October! It’s a gift from our beloved friends on the Bend City Council. Let’s not forget to thank them! They could have given this lovely item to one of the west-side hoods. But no, they snubbed their noses at them and chose to give it to us instead!
If you have school-aged kids that attend either Bend High or Bear Creek Elementary you should be especially excited! They’ll soon be making friends with the 25 bums and hobos living in their city camp just off of the Coyner Bike Trail. Maybe your little-uns will be thoughtful enough to bring some of their new ex-con and drug addicted buddies home so that you can meet them!
Thank you city hall for your incredible thoughtfulness! Hopefully you’ll find it in your generous hearts to give our neighborhood a toxic waste dump too! We sure do want one!
— John Martin, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.