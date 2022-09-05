Reconsider how society treats sex offenders
I have never understood what it takes to run into the face of danger while others flee. I never applied to be a soldier, cop, or firefighter. That is what makes the actions of Donald Surrett more heroic in my eyes.
Donald Ray Surrett could have bolted to safety, but sacrificed his life to save others instead. If not for Surrett’s actions, the Bend Safeway shooter could have killed more than the two he killed besides himself. Surrett was rightfully heralded as a hero, until a duo of yellow journalists decided to drag his name through the mire by printing a quarter-century old sex offense conviction. What purpose did this serve?
This is not the first time Oregon media has engaged in shameful behavior. In 2018, Oregon sports writers sabotaged the career of a promising young baseball player who helped lead Oregon State University to a College World Series birth. Thankfully, OSU stood by that player and allowed him to return the next year, but any hope for a career in the pros was lost forever.
The media loves redemptive stories unless someone is convicted of a sex offense. As a person forced to register on this public pillory, I doubt I could sacrifice my own life for people knowing I’m hated for a label. If society doesn’t believe in second chances, then why bother trying to become a productive member of society after serving prison time? Society – and the media — needs to reconsider how they currently treat registered persons.
— Derek W. Logue, Tobias, Nebraska
Regarding: “Editor’s view: why we published more details about Surrett’s background”
If it is the responsibility of a journalist to report any good or bad history of a person (who is not a minor) who is in the public’s eye without censorship, is it the responsibility of a journalist to sensationalize the “heading of an article” depicting a past history especially if the current history is exemplary?
And, if it is the responsibility of a journalist to report any good or bad history of a person without censorship, why isn’t every person’s personal history, good or bad, in the public’s eye, i.e., politicians, religious leaders, teachers, etc., published?
As you were compelled to publish facts, was it necessary to sensationalize the heading and place on the front page?
If your thesis is sound, then every politician in the upcoming election will have their “history” revealed in The Bulletin as it is journalism’s responsibility to publish the facts without censorship.
— Kris Mead, Redmond
Story did disservice to education change
Betsy Hammond’s article titled “State should make high school diplomas easier to earn” is misleading and a disservice to an important Department of Education initiative by suggesting that the value of a high school diploma is being watered down. Nothing could be further from the truth. Maybe the title could have reflected that studies have proven that the practice of using standardized and placement tests have been ineffective measures of many students’ potential to learn.
Through years spent as a community college academic administrator I have learned that the grade a student receives in a high school class, along with motivation and belief, are the best indicators of potential student success. The reforms under consideration show that the DOE is moving in this direction. The research supports that removing these testing barriers will have a profound impact upon academic success.
Establishing statistics, business, or vocational math paths will lead to students learning the math they need to pursue the career they desire. Combined with a supportive environment, this will lead to greater student success. Rather than making diplomas easier to earn, this will make learning much more meaningful and valuable.
Finally, the article suggests that these measures are being considered to make it easier for minority groups to graduate. This unconscious bias is beside the point. These measures will improve the value of the educational experience.
Based upon my experience these measures will make a huge difference. Starting with the title, this article missed the point of what the DOE is proposing.
—John McKee, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.