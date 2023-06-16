If you need a good example of the ideological failures endemic to a political system dominated by two parties, look no further than the June 14 Bulletin op-ed by Scott Stuart, chair of the Deschutes County Republicans. It epitomizes the reasons why the country needs a political revolution and why instant runoff voting cannot come fast enough in Oregon. Between his hyperbole (“the Democratic Party has been hijacked by the Communist Party U.S.A.”), support of taxpayer-funded truancy (“I’m proud of our senators for walking out”), delusions of divine mandate (“there is always a righteous judge around the corner”), and inability to relate to the needs, desires, or opinions of the general public (“our canvassing is fun and exciting”),
Mr. Stuart makes an ideal mascot for his party, which on many crucial issues (war, minimum wage, health care, affordable education and housing, workers’ rights, the environment) becomes daily more difficult to distinguish from the opponents he so reviles.
Instead of serving as a rallying cry for Republicans, Mr. Stuart’s rhetoric stands to drive people into the nonaffiliated camp that now outnumbers both Democrats and Republicans in Deschutes County (nonaffiliated 52,871; Democrat 47,644; Republican 44,103) as well as in most of the other counties in Oregon.
And if the nonaffiliated tent isn’t big enough to shelter growing revulsion to two-party politics, there are now over 9,259 registered Independents in Deschutes County. Contrary to what one would expect of a party discharging the divine will of a creator of life and the universe, Republican support in Deschutes County has plummeted since 2003, when they were top dog (Republican 31,203; Democrat 23,317; nonaffiliated 16,270). Mr. Stuart’s triumphal tone contradicts the fact that the two-party system has failed most Americans. And his self-anointed Party of God will shrink further when instant runoff voting expands the diversity of competitive choices for those who represent us.
— Matthew Orr, Bend
Put future columns from GOP leader on comics page
In the future, please put Scott Stuart’s columns where they belong — on the comics page.
The first paragraph of his June 14 column merits much laughter. He trusts that no one will fact-check him and likely views facts as simply a communist plot anyway.
The Communist Party U.S.A. will be surprised to hear that it has taken over the Oregon Democratic Party. They will also be surprised to learn that Saul Alinsky — who did not dedicate his book “Rules for Radicals” to Lucifer —supports them in this takeover. Alinsky was no fan of the CPUSA and vice-versa.
Thanks, Scott. Laughter is good medicine indeed. But watch out for those reds under your bed.
— Michael Funke, Bend
Open letter to Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson
Dear Sheriff Nelson,
I attended your presentation to the county commissioners meeting last week. I was excited by your idea to create a buffer zone for camping near private property.
I live daily with the problem of a few campers becoming a village just two hundred yards from my property. They run a very loud generator throughout the night and sometimes 18 hours a day. They have been defecating in the same spot for over 7 months, inspired by the original squatter who has been there for around 4 years. Garbage is everywhere.
I personally visited their camp to complain about the generator noise. Turns out, they are more than annoying; they are scary. I won’t be visiting them again. Yet, daily, the drone of their generator penetrates my family’s well being.
Your proposal is very good, maybe even generous to homeowners and businesses in the China Hat area. Yet, I highly support this as a solution.
I recently visited the Sunriver area and biked through the woods near there. It is posted No Overnight Camping. There were no trailers or tents or RVs as there are in the China Hat area.
It’s time for a change. The proposed buffer zone is an idea whose time has come. The problem is on Forest Service land.
Local Forest Service management have turned a deaf ear to the problem, many times stating they have no ability to enforce their own rule for 14 day camping.
The forest south of me is very large. There should be a way for all to co-exist. Let them camp if you must, just further away, please.
— Hari Khalsa, Bend
