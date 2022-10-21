I’ve known Tony DeBone almost three years. He is the most reachable elected official I’ve ever heard of. He listens to the issues and get them solved. I heard so many people talking about how Tony helped them and my client is one of them.
In his past and current terms, he accomplished so many things that public has no acknowledgment, such as having secured resources for the Veterans Village, supporting for Habitat for Humanity, expanding sewer capacity for Redmond and Terrebonne, fire resilience programs, cutting property taxes, supporting small businesses. …
He is so knowledgeable on his role and duties as a county commissioner. He stands by the policies he supports that serve the best for all of Deschutes County and he has the common sense to lead. He focuses on managing growth, public safety and affordable housing, etc. He is the most qualified county commissioner and I 100% support to reelect Tony DeBone!
— Helen Marston, La Pine
As a doctor and medical executive in the community, I can attest to Oliver Tatom’s passion to make Deschutes County a better, safer and healthier place to live, and a place that values and preserves our wonderful natural resources. That’s why I feel he’s our best choice for Deschutes County commissioner.
The county plays a major role in protecting the health of people in Central Oregon. Oliver’s experience as a paramedic and registered nurse well prepares him to serve on the commission, which serves as our public health authority and oversees our ambulance service areas and emergency dispatch system. And as a primary care clinic manager he also brings a perspective that will better support our business community.
To protect the health and safety of our residents, we need leaders who follow the science, not partisan talking points. Oliver will work to provide stable, sustainable local funding so we have the capacity and resilience to respond to the next health crisis. And he’ll fill in the holes in our health system that the pandemic revealed — like the shortage of behavioral health services for both adults and kids.
Having worked with Oliver and knowing his family, I can say that personally and professionally he’s honest, conscientious and dependable. A real straight shooter. Please join me in choosing him as our next Deschutes County commissioner.
— Dr. Jim Guyn, Bend
During the recent debates for the Deschutes County commissioner elections, incumbents Tony DeBone and Patti Adair were asked about their views on continuing to conduct elections for the positions on a partisan basis. Both candidates replied that while the issue will be going to the voters, they were inclined to continue to run partisan campaigns and to closely align with the Republican Party.
Raw partisanship is the last thing that our county needs. Commissioners DeBone and Adair have already imposed the dictates of their party via such examples as snubbing the Oregon Reproductive Health Equity Act in favor of restricting women county employees’ reproductive health care policies. Also, during the dark days of COVID, both candidates contravened the recommendations of qualified public health experts, all in the name of political posturing. Wise land use planning, affordable housing and infrastructure deserve to be the overwhelming priorities of a county commissioner. Sound policy must triumph over polarizing politics. For this reason, I highly endorse Oliver Tatom and Morgan Schmidt as highly competent and policy-driven candidates for county commissioner.
— John P. Biestman, Bend
Sunday’s Bulletin edition shows it is taking a more aggressive approach in covering the fentanyl crisis. Good for them for reporting the seriousness of this situation, such as showing the steps being taken to try to advise and treat people and how this terrible blight is affecting so many lives. However, they missed the elephant in the room and that is “why is it here at all and in increasing amounts?” There were a couple of lines about the ingredients coming from China, processed in Mexico, then smuggled into our country. Where is the reporting about why the southern border is open, which allows the smuggling to occur? Why isn’t the media leading the fight to hold the present administration and Congress accountable for not being more aggressive in trying to stop this scourge on our society?
The deaths will not cease until the influx of this terrible chemical is stopped! Congress can appropriate money to hire 87,000 more IRS agents over the next 10 years, but they can’t do anything to secure our border? Where are our priorities?
If I am missing something, please respond with corrections.
— Richard Bryant, Redmond
