I’ve known Tony DeBone almost three years. He is the most reachable elected official I’ve ever heard of. He listens to the issues and get them solved. I heard so many people talking about how Tony helped them and my client is one of them.

In his past and current terms, he accomplished so many things that public has no acknowledgment, such as having secured resources for the Veterans Village, supporting for Habitat for Humanity, expanding sewer capacity for Redmond and Terrebonne, fire resilience programs, cutting property taxes, supporting small businesses. …

