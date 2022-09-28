My husband and I have known Commissioner Tony DeBone for almost ten years. We firmly believe Tony to be a Godly man with Christian values. He is honest and caring. He is definitely a dedicated representative of Deschutes County. He has shown that he truly cares what happens here and strives to make our county even better than it already is. He shows steady leadership. He is calm, approachable and listens! You can always trust that Tony will work hard and do what is best for all Deschutes County.
Keep Deschutes County fantastic by re-electing Tony DeBone our county commissioner.
— Cee Harris, La Pine
Emerson Levy for state representative
I’m writing to express my strong support for Emerson Levy for House District 53. I have been a pediatrician for over 20 years and I am also the mother of three school-aged children, and I appreciate Levy’s concern for the safety and education of our local kids. She is intelligent, compassionate and has the necessary qualities to represent the needs of our community. She listens and does not play politics. I was dismayed to see her opponent didn’t have the strength to stand up to his supporters in order to allow a proper, courteous debate. Her opponent also has advocated for restrictions to health care and has implied taking vaccines is similar to abusing IV drugs: this shows his very extreme views and his lack of understanding of our community. We need someone who can listen and support all of us in Central Oregon. Please join me in support of Emerson Levy for HD 53 this November.
— Suzanne Mendez, Bend
Not Tina Kotek
I watched and listened very carefully to the three candidates on Tuesday’s televised debate. Many thanks to the sponsors for making that forum possible. The debate clarified one thing for me…..Tina Kotek will not get my vote. I started counting how long she could go without saying that money is the answer to whatever problem is being addressed. It’s as though doing the work to produce a desired outcome is just not part of her ideology. If something hasn’t worked, she says she would allocate “resources,” “funds,” “capital,” “payments.” I don’t see any accountability in her remarks. Just more money.
Christine Drazan, on the other hand, spent several minutes on “doing the work” and that resonated with me. I admired Betsy Johnson’s energy, the force of her voice, and her wider vocabulary as she put forth her principles. I really appreciated the opportunity to see these three women side by side and there is no need to go into the myriad reasons that I now have to decide between Drazan and Johnson.
— Dot Carson, Redmond
Need new leadership on Deschutes commission
Hal Wershow’s guest column (Sept. 24) summed up perfectly our need for new leadership on the county board of commissioners. On a number of key issues, but most notably the need for a coherent, realistic strategy for dealing with the far-ranging effects of climate change, incumbent commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone have consistently shown a ho-hum attitude even as proof of the climate crisis in our region has loomed greater with each passing year of their tenure. They may not deny outright that we have a problem, but the lack of action is telling.
By contrast, from explicit comments I have heard them make and seen in print, commissioner candidates Oliver Tatom and Morgan Schmidt have made it clear they not only recognize the importance of the issue, but will work diligently for strategies to build climate resilience for Central Oregon businesses, families and institutions. In my view, this makes them Tatom and Schmidt the sensible choices for county commissioner.
— Jeffrey Richardson, Bend
