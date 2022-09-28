Typewriter

Reelect Tony DeBone

My husband and I have known Commissioner Tony DeBone for almost ten years. We firmly believe Tony to be a Godly man with Christian values. He is honest and caring. He is definitely a dedicated representative of Deschutes County. He has shown that he truly cares what happens here and strives to make our county even better than it already is. He shows steady leadership. He is calm, approachable and listens! You can always trust that Tony will work hard and do what is best for all Deschutes County.

