Reelect Ray Miao to Deschutes Library Board

Ray Miao should be reelected to the Deschutes Public Library Board. As a veteran board member Ray has advocated for excellent library services. Ray’s budgeting expertise made possible construction of the downtown library with no tax increase to pay for construction bonds. He advocates for expansion of the Bend east-side community library, and for more community library facilities accessible by bikes, pedestrians, transit and autos. Ray prioritizes expansion of online library services. Online services increase efficiency and make library offerings accessible to the homebound and to business owners. He appreciates that your tax dollars fund operations and is watchful to make certain tax dollars are not wasted.

