Reelect Ray Miao to Deschutes Library Board
Ray Miao should be reelected to the Deschutes Public Library Board. As a veteran board member Ray has advocated for excellent library services. Ray’s budgeting expertise made possible construction of the downtown library with no tax increase to pay for construction bonds. He advocates for expansion of the Bend east-side community library, and for more community library facilities accessible by bikes, pedestrians, transit and autos. Ray prioritizes expansion of online library services. Online services increase efficiency and make library offerings accessible to the homebound and to business owners. He appreciates that your tax dollars fund operations and is watchful to make certain tax dollars are not wasted.
Ray advocates for reconsideration of the scale of the proposed 27th street “central” library, located just north of the Humane Society and the landfill. If reelected Ray Miao will continue to work towards a new library that is ‘right sized’ for its neighborhood. At a cost currently estimated at $130 million and a size three times larger than the downtown library, the community needs someone on the board advocating for reasonableness.
Deschutes County residents deserve great library facilities, accessible to all. We also deserve to know tax dollars are spent wisely. Ray will speak up for these priorities. Reelect Ray Miao.
— Ken Brinich, Bend
Jim Porter for COCC board
I am writing in support of Jim Porter who is running in Zone 6 for a seat on the Central Oregon Community College board of directors. I have known Jim for 15-plus years. We met when he became Bend’s chief of police and chose to join the board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Oregon. He was a great asset to the organization during that time.
Jim has lived in the area for over 30 years. He has seen COCC’s role in the community grow. He was a student and later a faculty member. He also helped write policy for COCC. He knows the school. He also has a valuable background running large organizations including Bend’s police department.
I feel he is a calm, reasonable and intelligent voice that will be a great asset to COCC.
— Kathleen Bailey, Bend
Ray Miao for Deschutes Public Library Board
Often the term ‘public servant’ is misrepresented. People in public office commonly use their position for self-serving aims, for example, taking advantage of public benefits and pensions, or manipulating their power to forward their personal business.
Fortunately we have a choice to elect someone who personifies the ideal of a public servant. Ray Miao has volunteered his efforts for over 30 years striving to make Bend a better place, not for tourists or potential residents, but for the people of Bend. He helped found our library district in 1998 and was an essential player in building community libraries in Sisters, La Pine, and downtown Bend. He’s been a volunteer for Project Fire Neighborhood Association and Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County. As a member of the library board he’s helped expand children’s services and accessibility to technology for all patrons. And despite the need to greatly increase library services due to burgeoning population growth, all this occurred without increasing taxes.
I’ve been fortunate enough to get to know Ray personally as a neighbor and friend. In this way I’ve found him to be one of the most altruistic, service-minded people I know. He has the financial acumen to make sure funds from the library bond will be spent to the benefit of all Deschutes County. Experience, knowledge and dedication count. His common sense views and experience make him the obvious choice for reelection to Zone 4 of the library board.
— Pamela Tornay, Bend
Educate yourself before vote on La Pine fire levy and board
Before you vote please educate yourself on the issues and candidates. La Pine Rural Fire Protection District has a new local option levy to hire nine new firefighters/paramedics to its staff due to increased call volumes. Also, there are three open board positions up for vote. Two are unopposed, and one is contested. The board consists of five members who control a budget of about $5.6 million. It is important to know who the board members are as each member can control about $1.2 million with her or his vote.
In addition to the voters pamphlet, more information can be found by doing a Google search of the board candidates, i.e. John Doe and Oregon. Each candidate brings a different skill set and experience level which should enable sound board decisions and ensure your taxpayers’ dollars are well spent and not wasted. The districts website contains information on board policy and its vision statement for future years.
Your vote is far more important in a local election than it is in a national, state or county election. The further you are from the candidate the less your vote counts.
So, before you vote, do your homework and educate yourself on what you are voting for. It is your money that is being spent by others. Make sure it is spent the way you want.
— Richard Swails, Bend
Vote Jim Porter for COCC board
Please support Jim Porter for Central Oregon Community College district director, Zone 6. Jim has dedicated his life to public service, both with service in the U.S. Air Force and in his chosen field of law enforcement. He, his wife and children have strong ties to COCC as students, and Jim has taught at COCC. Though retired, Jim continues to be involved in public service. He is board chair of Central Oregon Villages, a local nonprofit focused on providing shelter for vulnerable populations. He will be an outstanding addition to COCC’s board.
— Charles Hemingway, Bend
Marisa Chappell Hossick for Deschutes Public Library Board
When each of us votes, we are exercising a right that is critical to the success of our community and nation. On ballots this May are positions on our library board. We would urge you to please seriously consider and vote in favor of Marisa Chappell Hossick. She is considerate, professional and thoroughly competent, an important combination of attributes in any position of public service. At a time when many people are urging involvement by “fresh eyes and attitudes”, Marissa provides a perfect opportunity to provide a new vision and point of view for our growing region.
Our library system is a symbol of the quality of life in Central Oregon. Libraries add to our knowledge, increase our level of awareness and intelligence, provide honest and verifiable information, add to our property values and increase our collective sense of pride in our community.
Marissa Chappell Hossick will continue to provide those fine qualities that we all wish for ourselves, our neighbors and our communities in this wonderful place we call home.
— Don and Corky Senecal, Bend
Liz Goodrich for Redmond School Board
I had the pleasure of serving with Liz Goodrich for several years during my two terms on the Redmond School Board as both a board member and chair of the board. Liz can be described in two words: passionate and independent.
Liz brings her passion for kids to all board activities.
During her time on the board she has helped pass the school safety bond, issue a PERS bond reducing district retirement costs, expand career and technical education programs, complete improvements at Jacqua Sports Complex and increased graduation rates.
No matter what issue comes before the board Liz is always well prepared, has thoughtful discussions and asks the hard questions that need to be asked. While always a team player, she also always stands up for what she believes is best for the students in the district.
Please join me in voting to reelect Liz Goodrich to the Redmond School Board.
—Rick Bailey, Redmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.