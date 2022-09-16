Typewriter

In Dr. Aaron Askew’s recent guest column (Aug. 24), he seems to blame Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair for St. Charles Hospital’s dire economic straits. As is typical of political appeals, he implies the commissioners’ pandemic response was substandard and goes on to extol the management capabilities of commission candidate Oliver Tatom. Dr. Askew knows that it was primarily the medical community’s responsibility, not the commissioners’, to deal with the unknown coronavirus. Hospital directors and managers, including Mr. Tatom, were caught ill-prepared; they alone are responsible for the hospital’s economic situation. St. Charles had a $40 million operating loss through July of this year, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting. A fiscal year 2021 financial report for the hospital showed an operating loss of $30 million.

Quoting Dr. Askew, “Oliver’s management experience gives him the knowledge to make much-needed changes to overcome the staffing shortages.” Ironically, it’s a St. Charles Health clinic, under Tatom’s management, that contributed to the diminished health services now available in Central Oregon.

