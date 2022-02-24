Protect Worrell Park
There is a growing number of folks in Bend who would prefer to see Worrell Park enhanced rather than destroyed for 46 parking places and a flattened, urban looking walkway. This delightful natural area with its native plants and wildlife in our walkable downtown area is a great resource for the city. What better legacy for Dr. Worrell, an early Bend educator, than to have this natural area available for school classes to visit, since we no longer have the resources for “away” field trips. Take a walk there on the next warm spring day and look for the hummingbirds, bees, birds and lizards that call it home. Other cities treasure their urban natural areas. New York has its Central Park, Portland has its Mt Tabor. Surely, Bend can retain this delightful, quirky little park.
It would take 3,470 ten-ton dump truck trips to carry off the flattened Worrell Park, so before they get rolling; let’s see some hard data on the need for future parking, the possibility of other options and some visionary long term planning between the city and the county.
Call your county commissioners and leave a message at 541-388-6570, or email at board@descutescounty.org.
— Alice Elshoff, Bend
Good news and bad news
This is a good news/bad news story. The bad news is we were in a car accident on Friday going north on Highway 97 entering Redmond. The good news is no one was injured, and two officers from the Redmond Police Department came to the scene after I called 911 asking what to do. They parked behind us on the shoulder to protect us as we and ODOT determined if the car was drivable. It was not. They called a tow truck for us and stayed with us until it arrived, for our safety, they said. They were so kind, patient and professional that I wanted to let Central Oregon know that the police and ODOT do so many things for us that are positive and helpful. I sent a commendation through the Redmond Police Department website mentioning their names so they will get credit for their excellent service. More good news is that the Trac Towing driver very kindly took us home after dropping off the car so we could quickly return to pick up the groceries in the trunk before they closed for the weekend. Lemonade out of lemons for sure. Thank you Redmond Officers, ODOT and Trac Towing for your gracious and much appreciated service.
— Beth Hanson, Redmond
Questions for Powdr Corp.
Now that Mount Bachelor has confirmed what many locals suspected, that Skyliner lift will not operate this season, I have a few questions for John McLeod and Powdr Corp.:
1. What are you planning to do for pass holders to make it right? It’s been a good season, but it’s undeniable that this has made the value of our passes lower, with trails unavailable and parking lots crowded.
2. What could have been done differently? Was there a missed opportunity to do more preventative maintenance last off season? Mechanics from other resorts have weighed in both online and in person regarding ways of predicting trouble with lifts, including X-ray and ultrasound scanning.
3. Is there any hint of truth at all to the rumors that the cable at Sky was adjusted without adequate planning testing last off season?
4. What is being done now and going forward to limit the chances of this happening again?
It is only with answers to these questions can we as pass holders decide what to do in the future and only with answers can everyone determine if Powdr is a worthy leaseholder on public land.
Thanks.
— Ethan Singer, Bend
