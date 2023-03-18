Typewriter

Editor's Note

Last Saturday, I attended Sen.Wyden’s town hall meeting at COCC in Bend. Many of the questions covered our ongoing water issues in Central Oregon. I was glad to hear the River Democracy Act mentioned several times, by community members and Sen. Wyden himself, as a way to protect vital watersheds, clean drinking water supplies, public lands recreation and wildlife habitat.

The River Democracy Act is a landmark bill that protects Wild and Scenic Rivers across the state. Right here in Central Oregon, waterways such as Tumalo Creek, Fall River, Paulina Creek, and the headwaters of the Deschutes would be protected. These are treasured places where Oregon families camp, hike, fish, cross-country ski, paddle and enjoy our public lands.

