As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue, our nurses are still facing significant staffing challenges. More than a year into Oregon’s public health emergency, we assumed that hospitals would be using nurse-approved emergency staffing plans. Unfortunately, this has not been the case for many Oregon hospitals.
Normally, hospital administrators are required by law to collaborate with frontline nurses to determine safe staffing plans for our patients. Currently, this requirement is suspended during states of emergency such as COVID-19. The advocating voice of your nurse is being silenced.
The emergency continues, and nurses are still asking, “Will I be able to keep my patients safe during my shift? Will I need to work 12 hours without a break because no one can cover me? Will I be asked to take more patients than is safe?”
We should never have to ask ourselves these questions. During an emergency, safe hospital staffing is more important than ever. Hospital administrators have worked incredibly hard to provide adequate facilities and resources to care for Oregonians during this pandemic. However, one major lesson we learned is that we MUST work together during emergencies to create collaborative, flexible and safe staffing plans. This cannot be disregarded in the name of “emergency”.
Oregon House Bill 3016 will close the loophole in our current law by allowing frontline nurses to have a say in staffing levels during an emergency. By passing smart measures like House Bill 3016 now, Oregon will be better prepared for the next crisis. I encourage Sen. Knopp and all Oregonians to support House Bill 3016 to ensure that safe staffing continues for patients and nurses especially during emergencies.
— Karla Toms is a nurse in Bend.
“Show me your papers.” What does this bring to mind? Maybe Nazi Germany? Wherever I go, I would have “show my papers.” Absolutely not. I will not be shamed into getting “the” vaccine by being forced to wear a mask until I do, which I won’t, I would be indefinitely wearing a mask? Not going to happen. I will not participate ... period. Enough is enough. If this nation wasn’t divided enough, this CDC guideline has made it worse. Putting the onus on store employees to be the mask and vaccine police is absurd and very socialistic. Venezuela, here we come. This is government overreach on steroids.
Look at Texas, one of many states that got rid of excess restrictions months ago, and their numbers are going way down.
— Dale McCray, Bend
If we are going to seriously entertain this question, I have a few others.
Should Oregon issue a “clean passport” to those vaccinated against influenza as well? What about people with AIDS? Maybe their passports should be a different color for easy identification? They could be prevented from entering social proximity to others, from entering restaurants, from traveling by plane or enjoying similar basic liberties. I certainly hope at least a few of my fellow Oregonians find these suggestions as offensive as I find the suggestion of a vaccine passport.
If the new rule is to save “just one life,” then there is no end to which we can justify giving up the basic liberties of others for the feeling of having done something for the greater good. Is it right that the “we” who agree with vaccine passports enforce their will upon the “them” that disagree, value their privacy and would rather live their lives unmolested by state bureaucrats and nosy self-righteous fellow citizens who lack basic respect for their individual sovereignty? Would it not be effective and efficient to set up mandatory electronic checks during credit transactions to purchase food and other staple items so that such people could be continually identified and properly chastised and ostracized, relegated to digital leper colonies? I am sure identification and expulsion from a society of those who conform to state policies has never proven a recipe for evil in humanity’s sordid history.
And what about the concern for the risk non-vaccinated people pose to the vaccinated? Why wait for database checks and risk accidental infection when people could simply be required to wear a plainly visible yellow badge or other such garment that would identify them as a hazard to others, a socially undesirable person.
Clearly, we would want such an item to be visible at a distance and effective at preventing any accidental transmission of deadly intransigence to state authorities — I’d recommend a mask. That seems perfectly reasonable does it not?
Of course, let us not complicate our thought processes by asking what good is a vaccine if it remains true that the unvaccinated continue to pose such a risk to those who are vaccinated that they must themselves be vaccinated or face penalties?
Should “we” have mask laws or vaccine passports? No.
— Ethan Nelson, Bend
