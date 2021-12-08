Thanks to The Bulletin for spotlighting the community effort to save the Deschutes South Canyon – the largest undeveloped open space remaining in Bend by the river. The city of Bend and Bend Park & Recreation District (BPRD) should do everything they can to stop its sale to Pahlisch. The entire community will benefit from keeping this unique wildlife corridor, with cliffs overlooking the river and trails meandering through trees, undeveloped and open for recreation.
In its 2018 comprehensive plan, BPRD revealed that in a survey of Bend residents, 79% of households named soft surface trails as needed and 74% ranked natural area parks as needed. In fact, people said these were the two highest park elements they need and these are exactly what this land affords.
Imagine what Bend would be like if city leaders hadn’t had the foresight to preserve the land that became Shevlin Park? Having natural open space right in the city is one of the things that makes Bend special. Making South Deschutes Canyon a park will deliver major environmental benefits, reducing the number of vehicle miles people east of the river travel to enjoy trails overlooking and leading to the Deschutes. Preserving the land’s mature trees will help mitigate Bend’s urban heat island effect – ranked 14th worse in the U.S. ahead of cities like Cleveland and Detroit.
Bend is a great city of creative thinkers and lovers of its natural landscape. Let’s put our heads together to find a way to preserve this irreplaceable natural space!
—Roberta Silverman, Bend
How to put a homeless camp at Juniper Ridge
It seems logical to create a managed homeless camp at Juniper Ridge, but any managed camp should have the same rules as any other resident of Bend. Just because someone is homeless should not mean they do not have to live by our laws. I think the neighborhoods may have a different attitude if the area is completely fenced, has restroom, shower and laundry facilities, has social service programs established, has a no drug policy, has mental health professionals available, transportation from Juniper Ridge into town, and has full time, around-the-clock security (not the residents), it can work.
— Debra Kocian, Bend
It’s not COVID causing crime
Over the past couple of years a new sense of lawlessness has evolved in some large American cities.
Organized groups of people have set upon various retail outlets to commit what amounts to robbery by intimidation. Commonly called “looting” or “smash and grab,” these violent episodes are a scourge on our judicial system. Our legal authorities seem unable or unwilling to stop these blatant crimes against a civil society.
Last week the spokesperson for the current administration, Jen Psaki, blamed the COVID virus for this recent rash of urban crime. Someone should explain to her that COVID does not hinder one’s ability to determine right from wrong or alter a person’s moral compass.
Our defense against the COVID virus is vaccination. Our defense against “smash and grab” is the arrest, prosecution, and strong sentencing of those involved.
— Bill Eddie, Bend
Stop steer busting
Steer busting is one of the most inhumane events in rodeo. These animals are roped, tripped and dragged, often with the rope over their eyes. They are used repeatedly. And then there are the practice pens where many are injured and some are killed. They suffer intense pain from their injuries.
Meat inspectors processing rodeo animals found broken bones, ruptured internal organs, massive amounts of blood in the abdomen from ruptured blood vessels and damage to the ligamentum nuchae that holds the neck to the rest of the spinal column. From Dr. Robert Fetzner, former meat inspector and former head of the Food Safety and Inspection Service.
Steer busting is inhumane treatment of an animal. If a rancher did this to his steers, he would be charged.
— Peggy Larson, Williston, Vermont
