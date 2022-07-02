I read Tracey Plath’s recent guest column with great interest. I started laughing when I read “these centers that give women unbiased information about all her (sic) choices ...”
I laughed because NBC News currently has a story online regarding these centers in Texas. They are called Crisis Pregnancy Centers. Two NBC producers went into a couple of clinics. They asked for pregnancy advice and did not mention they were with the media.
In a clinic near the Mexican border, a counselor implied that abortions can cause cancer and infertility. She then showed them a video that said that abortions cause mental illness.
In a clinic near Dallas, the volunteer disclosed that the center didn’t offer abortions and then repeated the falsehood that abortions can cause infertility. Asked about the abortion pill, the volunteer told the producer, “my job is not to scare you ... you never get over seeing that baby. She then pointed to a plastic model of a fetus and said, “can you imagine one of these in your panties?” She then said “because of government stuff, I can pray for you; I just can’t pray with you.” She then gave her a pair of baby booties to take home.
These clinics receive state funding as well as funding from religious groups and individuals. This is not unbiased information. Medical groups (ex. the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists) are condemning their behaviors.
I’m assuming that pro-choice people are angry that CPCs are not providing unbiased counseling to vulnerable women.
— Kathleen Bailey, Bend
The climate crisis is here, and it’s time to take action! (See the article in The Bulletin — “Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026” by Seth Borenstein)
Oregon is making some big moves to tackle climate change through the state’s new Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rules that were temporarily adopted by the Land Conservation and Development Commission (LCDC) in May, but they’re not final yet!
The new rules will ensure that Oregon’s largest cities, including Bend, reduce greenhouse gas emissions as they grow by expanding safe, accessible ways to travel without a car and also increasing affordable housing near jobs and services. They create a good balance between urgency and flexibility, thanks to two years of discussions and public engagement.
The average American generates 16 tons of carbon dioxide annually — one of the highest rates in the world — and transportation is typically the largest component of our individual carbon footprints. Creating cities where it is easy to walk, bike and take transit is one of the most effective ways to reduce our carbon emissions and preserve a healthy planet.
I urge the LCDC to formally adopt the CFEC rules at their July hearing.
— Kristi Kimball, Bend
If women are not going to be allowed to decide when to have a baby, then the fathers (or sperm donors) need to be forced, by law, to help raise that child with time, and energy — not just money; and to be sterilized so it doesn’t happen a second time!
— Barbara Borlen, Bend
Let me get this straight.
So, there’s “outrage” at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club just outside Planet Portland. The Saudi-backed LIV golf is holding their first U.S. tournament there. Twenty to 40 members quit the club because they so very disappointed. Sen. Ron Wyden thinks “Oregon isn’t interested in Saudi blood money. It’s a disgusting disgrace.”
Yet scores of nearby stores are chocked full of goods made in China (or their clever PRC) who have arguably just as bad of a human rights record as the Saudis, granted for different reasons. Guess the Saudis don’t make enough big-screen TVs, cell phones and garbage knick-knacks we are addicted to yet.
Yeah, this totally makes sense. Insert head slap emoji here.
— Jeff Taylor, Bend
