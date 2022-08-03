Praise for St. Charles
The morning of July 27 I went into a medical crisis that required a visit to the St. Charles Hospital, emergency room in Bend. My wife and I are recent (four weeks) transplants from New Jersey, and the prospect of navigating an unfamiliar medical system — particularly one which is reputedly stressed — was nearly as intimidating as my situation.
In our prior home Leslie and I have had previous experiences, both as employees/volunteers and as patients, with hospitals in New Jersey and New York City that were in crises, and those times were universally awful.
However, from the moment we entered St. Charles ER until my discharge 36 hours later, every moment was positive. I was triaged immediately and given an intervention that relieved my distress, then interviewed, examined, and finally, admitted by friendly, helpful and concerned nurses and physicians. Every single staff member from clean-up crew through aides, nurses and physicians was helpful, calming, and willing to spend as much time with us as needed. My in-house treatment was successfully initiated without undue or invasive tests. I was informed of the intricacies of my status at every step of the way and my wife was similarly given dignity and respect. The hospital was clean, and despite being obviously heavily occupied, was very quiet and extremely peaceful.
Imagine my surprise on reading your article Wednesday evening. I do not doubt the veracity of your reporting, but I do want to point out the extremely high level of professionalism demonstrated by St. Charles’ staff in shielding their patients from the fiscal and personnel chaos around them. This is the kind of positive behavior I’ve rarely witnessed. It is to be highly commended.
A legitimate concern for St. Charles at this difficult time is quality of patient care. In our experience, neither Leslie nor I have ever received better. A staff that treats patients as they did me — on what The Bulletin reports as a dark and agitated day — gives no one — not the community nor healthcare stakeholders — cause for worry. Of course employee needs must be addressed, and the fiscal stresses resolved. Still, to St. Charles staff I say: you are terrific human beings.
— Charles Luce, Bend
Support the River Democracy Act
It is heartening to see support grow across the state for the River Democracy Act: “Dozens of Oregon groups sign letter supporting River Democracy Act.” Last year, our brewery joined dozens of other breweries from throughout Oregon on a letter to our federal leaders calling on them to pass this important bill that will protect the rivers and streams upon which we all rely.
The water we use to make our beer comes from these waterways. The outdoor recreation opportunities that draw people from all over the world to Central Oregon are, in large part, credited to these waterways. And the water that nourishes Oregon fields and families come from these waterways. As water and snowpack become scarcer, it is essential to ensure that these waterways are preserved so that future generations can continue to utilize them.
The River Democracy Act would designate critical rivers and streams as Wild and Scenic, protecting waterways from the type of development, like dams, that would irrevocably alter their free-flowing state. Under a Wild and Scenic designation, our access to our beloved rivers will be preserved. This is a bill about planning for the future while ensuring we can continue to enjoy and benefit from Oregon’s rivers and streams in the present. Now is the time for Congress to advance this bill and I know that the ranks of Oregonian’s who support this bill will only continue to grow.
— Roger Worthington is the owner of Worthy Brewing, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.