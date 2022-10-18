We who have the privilege to vote will soon cast our support to candidates, but to whom and for what reason? Our current council is in lockstep on virtually every decision. When all seven councilors see through the same lens, there can be no balance, and there hasn’t been. Over 93% of the time since this council was stood up they have voted unanimously, according to my count. So here’s the nonrhetorical question: Where is the voice of the community, and when has council sought out any views different from their own? Allowing public comments in a council meeting is different from sincerely seeking community input. Not responding to public comments is standard procedure but is not engagement.
Simple case in point: in developing shelter codes for the houseless, there was no effective outreach to engage the community until a group of very informed and concerned residents put together two town halls. And the next council meeting was, to be kind, dynamic.
Voters, you have an important choice, very soon. Regardless of your political leaning, do you believe that governance of your community should involve other points of view, including yours? Do you respect and value the process of debate, research on best practices, plans that include metrics and accountability, or do you support councilors who work unilaterally? Without some balance our trajectory will continue in the direction of becoming POCO, Portland of Central Oregon.
— Hans Jorgensen, Bend
Melanie Kebler for mayor of Bend
The Bulletin’s editorial board really missed the mark when they failed to endorse Melanie Kebler for mayor of Bend. While Chris Piper exudes a folksy, down-home charm, he simply doesn’t have the intellectual chops to run this city. Every single time I’ve interacted with Piper, he has failed to put forth concrete plans and solutions. Sure he says he will listen to everyone and work on the issues that matter to Bendites, but his words are aspirations not action steps. Piper is all talk and no walk. In contrast, Kebler is a gatherer of information, and she’s smart as a whip. As we’ve seen from her work on council, she defines the scope of a problem, gets input from experts on possible solutions, and then rolls up her sleeves and starts doing the work. Vote Melanie Kebler for Mayor of Bend.
— Amber J. Keyser, Bend
Tony DeBone for Deschutes County Commission
This past decade has witnessed the people of Deschutes County acknowledging what is best for our county. They have overwhelmingly voiced and voted for Tony DeBone as their commissioner. This is no time for any of us to back off of keeping Tony in place and Deschutes County prosperous and committed to the future, not only for ourselves but for your children and grandchildren. Please vote for Tony DeBone for commissioner.
— Mike McCormick, La Pine
Vote yes on Measure 111
In your Oct. 10 Editorial on Ballot Measure 111, you raise two main points: Measure 111 has no plan or guidelines to quantify what health care coverage should be, and costs related to this measure, or associated lawsuits could bankrupt the state.
To address the first, Measure 111 gives our Legislature responsibility to determine how access to health care will be increased, through a process of deliberation, and public input. The amendment’s lack of specifics ensures our Legislature has freedom and flexibility to adjust policy to future needs, instead of being locked into a plan coded in our state Constitution.
To address the second, lawsuits against the state regularly occur. The threat of possible future lawsuits cannot stand in the way of providing health care. As your editorial pointed out, courts will be required to respect the balance of funding health care and all other essential services provided by the state. This balance means health care costs cannot be allowed to bankrupt the state.
Measure 111 is an opportunity for Oregonians to show that we believe people deserve a fundamental right to health. It is not a tax increase. It IS a critical and needed step to assuring access to affordable health care for all.
So many of the challenges we face in our state, and here in Central Oregon, are related to health care access and costs, including homelessness, mental health, addiction, and family stress. We all will do better when we all are doing better.
— Emily Gibson, Bend
