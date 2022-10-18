Typewriter

We who have the privilege to vote will soon cast our support to candidates, but to whom and for what reason? Our current council is in lockstep on virtually every decision. When all seven councilors see through the same lens, there can be no balance, and there hasn’t been. Over 93% of the time since this council was stood up they have voted unanimously, according to my count. So here’s the nonrhetorical question: Where is the voice of the community, and when has council sought out any views different from their own? Allowing public comments in a council meeting is different from sincerely seeking community input. Not responding to public comments is standard procedure but is not engagement.

Simple case in point: in developing shelter codes for the houseless, there was no effective outreach to engage the community until a group of very informed and concerned residents put together two town halls. And the next council meeting was, to be kind, dynamic.

