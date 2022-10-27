Typewriter

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

This year on a national level, the Republican Party position seems to be anti-abortion, while the Democrat position seems more pro-choice.

Is abortion a religious crime or a medical procedure? Our Constitution advocates a separation of church and state. Yet, performing a medical procedure can result in legal prosecution in some of our states.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(1) comment

gregb2781
gregb2781

Janice Jepsen-Nute, Bend Medical care is not allow g an abortion up to the day of birth and if you fail to understand that you are in serious denial.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.