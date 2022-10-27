This year on a national level, the Republican Party position seems to be anti-abortion, while the Democrat position seems more pro-choice.
Is abortion a religious crime or a medical procedure? Our Constitution advocates a separation of church and state. Yet, performing a medical procedure can result in legal prosecution in some of our states.
As I listen to the arguments about abortion, isn’t the real question: Why are politicians practicing medicine without a medical license?
— Janice Jepsen-Nute, Bend
Recently, The Bulletin recommended to its readers that they vote no on Measure 111, also known as the Hope Amendment. Measure 111 states that the state of Oregon will be required to provide access to affordable health care to all Oregonians. The Bulletin criticized the measure for not being specific about what constitutes “basic health care,” how it would be delivered, and how it would be financed. It also raised objections to providing health care to people who smoke, eat poorly and don’t exercise. Well folks, we are providing care to these people, but in a very expensive way when they show up at the emergency room without medical insurance. By providing preventative care for this at risk population, we would be saving lives and money.
Measure 111 is not intended to spell out the specifics of a basic health care plan for all Oregonians. The purpose of Measure 111 is to recognize that health care is a fundamental right for all Oregonians, and to hold the state accountable for providing that care. Oregon has always been in the forefront of health care as seen by the implementation of the Oregon Health Plan. This is our opportunity for Oregon to once again lead the way by making sure every individual in Oregon has a right to health care. Do what’s right and vote YES on Measure 111.
— John and Julie Burns, Bend
Up until the 2020 election, I had been a longtime registered Oregon Republican. After the 2020 election, I, along with Dr. Knute Buehler, was among the more than 10,000 Oregon Republicans who left the party feeling that it had lost its way and been commandeered by those who were only interested in furthering their own hold on power. Recently, my ballot arrived. I read Christine Drazan’s statement in the Oregon Voters’ Guide. Ms. Drazan is running as a Republican, which means she is supported by a party that is against reproductive rights and for the “Don’t Say Gay” policies supported by the national Republican Party.
I cannot, as an Oregonian, support anyone who does not actively disavow and speak out against these positions. As a member of the Oregon House, Ms. Drazan chose to run away from important conversations that have long been a part of Oregon politics. As governor, will she run away and hide to avoid uncomfortable deliberations? Her record says she will. Her Republican Party didn’t have a health care or infrastructure plan, either at the state or local level. Ms. Drazan appears as bankrupt as the party she represents.
— Paul Monheimer, Bend
Bend mayoral candidate Chris Piper, in my opinion, has received over $55,000 from developers, Realtors and builders because they expect him to help them make more money.
These same interests have poured money into the campaigns of City Council candidates Erlin Taylor, Sean Sipe and Rick Johns, and County Commission incumbents Tony DeBone and Patty Adair.
The Realtors and builders are not funding these campaigns because they want elected officials who somehow “represent everyone.” On the contrary, they want elected officials who will represent them.
These special interests are spending lots of money now so that they can make a lot more money down the road. They are “investing” in candidates who will make it easier for them to make more money by building more houses on the High Desert.
The builders and Realtors want elected officials who will challenge state land use laws that have benefited the residents of Bend and protected the environment of Deschutes County. They want elected officials who will support their desire to expand urban growth boundaries and make it easier to build more unaffordable single-family houses rather than desperately needed workforce housing.
If you want sprawl and unaffordable housing, vote for the candidates named above.
If you want representative democracy, vote Melanie Kebler for Bend Mayor; Mike Riley, Ariel Méndez and Barb Campbell for Bend City Council; and Morgan Schmidt and Oliver Tatom for Deschutes County Commission. They have not been bought by special interests.
— Michael Funke, Bend
It is alarming that The Bulletin was unable to make an endorsement decision between Emerson Levy and Michael Sipe. There could not be a starker contrast between the two.
Emerson Levy is the choice Central Oregonians need if they want access to health care as well as a viable solution to the homelessness issue combined with affordable housing solutions. Central Oregonians deserve to have a representative in Salem who understands the impact that climate change has on our communities, a leader who understands that in order to have a thriving economy, we need to have a thriving community. Emerson has a plan and expertise to bring these goals to fruition.
Mr. Sipe does not. As an election denier who also does not believe in the seriousness of climate change, which he discussed at length in his endorsement interview with the Bulletin, it is clear that he does not share the values of those he is running to represent.
Every chance he gets, he pledges to roll back health care access and environmental protections. It seems his only interest is in forcing his extreme ideological views and stripping Central Oregonians of the policies that protect us and our beautiful land.
The Bulletin missed an opportunity to stand up to extremism by choosing not to endorse. So I ask of you, HD53 — please vote for Emerson Levy.
— Alex Hardison, Redmond
Vote for Christina Stephenson for Labor Commissioner, the top job at Oregon’s Bureau of Labor and Industries. She will protect people’s rights in the workplace and in the public sphere, helping Oregon workers and employers get their jobs done.
BOLI’s website explains that this agency “protects employment rights, advances employment opportunities, and ensures access to housing and public accommodations free from discrimination.” Christina Stephenson knows this crucial agency inside and out, and she knows how to run it. All five most recent commissioners from both parties endorse Stephenson.
An experienced and practical labor lawyer, Christina Stephenson worked with the Legislature to add bereavement leave to the Oregon Family Leave Act and pass paid family and medical leave insurance. She has plans to help Oregon businesses and workers solve workforce shortage problems through apprenticeship and job training.
Stephenson’s opponent, Cheri Helt, had a solid record in the state Legislature. But she doesn’t have the knowledge or experience to be commissioner or to run BOLI. The labor commissioner job is a big part of Oregon’s economy, and it demands true expertise. It’s too important to be a consolation prize or a stepping stone to another office. What’s more, Helt’s candidate statement in the Voters’ Pamphlet includes cliched partisan attacks against Stephenson that have nothing to do with the job of Labor Commissioner.
Be sure to vote your whole ballot. And be sure to vote for Christina Stephenson for labor commissioner.
— Dorothy Leman, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.