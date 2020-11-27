Political correctness
In response to a letter regarding renaming Vicksburg Avenue in Bend I offer the following. In the afternoon of March 23, 2020, my ancestors Mort and Edna Schmeddlapp and their Irish setter, Rusty, were caught in traffic between northbound Californians and southbound Portlanders in the town of La Pine, Oregon.
All three, of northern European descent, survived and continued their trip to, oh, say, Elk Lake. There were some challenges, social distancing and toilet paper insecurity, among them (as well as the closed highway gate). So it of course follows that, “per cinematic history,” the character, James Bond, was violent, misogynistic and unforgiving of those with whom he disagreed. Because of the Bond “history,” I find that the street name here in Bend “very offensive and wounding.” I’ve thought of contacting the state of Oregon or Deschutes County directly, but have elected to just suck it up and endure as best I can.
I would hope the residents of this fine community would see the absolute absurdity of this letter and nip in the bud or otherwise drive a stake through such idiocy!
— Ross Flavel, Bend
Reasons for a freeze
The governor’s COVID freeze was greeted with as much polarization as the national election. Mr. Dudash’s Guest Column articulates the impact on the business community; so, let’s unpack the situation a little more.
No, the governor hasn’t been transparent about the cause of the latest surge of cases. They haven’t presented any statistical information that categorically demonstrates the increase is directly associated with restaurants, bars, or gyms — and they should. If it’s not, they shouldn’t be shuttered.
Yes, there is a significant increase in cases; however, the mortality rate is decreasing. Across the state the mortality rate is 1.26%, and in Deschutes County, it’s 0.7%. However low those figures are, they represent people who were loved, and their deaths shouldn’t be devalued.
Yes, the hospitals are running out of room, which is probably driving the freeze. We are pressing the limits of the health care system. In Region 7, which includes Deschutes, the ICU units are at 87% capacity and non-ICU are at 77%. We have 6 beds open in ICU and 110 non-ICU beds available. Yes, that’s pressing the limits of the system and we shouldn’t.
The real group being disproportionately affected are those over 70 years old who contract the virus. They constitute 75% of all Oregonians lost. Each county is unique. Let’s work together on plans/programs to protect those most vulnerable, people and businesses. Not one group at the exclusion of the other. This will probably require more personal responsibility and less government action, which may be our biggest hurdle.
—William Barron, Bend
Thank you Bulletin
I want to thank you for the far-ranging news coverage you provide in our daily paper. While I love reading about what’s happening in our three-county area, I also appreciate your coverage of state and national news and events. I also appreciate that you cover the “news” and ignore the conspiracy stories that are so pervasive on social media.
Please keep up the good work!
— Priscilla Smith, Prineville
Holiday gatherings
I have a request for those choosing to get together with people outside of their personal (now their new normal) safe circle for the holidays, while not taking extraordinary precautions.
Imagine that today’s breaking news is that three commercial airplanes crashed today in our country and everyone died. (1,502 people died from COVID-19 on Sunday — 63 people every hour)
And the next day: another three planes. Every day.
Every three days, more people in this country die from this virus than the number of people who died in the 9/11 attacks.
265,000 have died in our country alone. 2,977 deaths occurred on 9/11.
EIGHTY-SEVEN TIMES more have died from this virus... so far.
Life-long health effects for survivors were awful in the first instance and will be so for millions in this situation. This will continue to tax our health care system and economy. If health and wellness are not of concern to you, think of your wallet.
If you get the virus, you will most likely not have hospital-necessitating symptoms. But if you do go to the hospital, you will put exhausted health care workers at an added risk of illness and death. And if hospital beds fill, you will take a bed away from someone in need of care, probably through no fault of their own. Another possible death because of your choices.
If you choose to ignore the safety recommendations: Please agree to not go to a medical facility if you become ill from this virus. Thank you.
— Donna Casey, Bend
