On May 27 , a close family friend had a non-COVID-19 medical emergency and was taken to St. Charles. With COVID-19 at a recent peak in Central Oregon, the hospital’s ICU was full! As a result, our friend and another patient had to be flown to St. Luke Hospital in Boise, Idaho, for care. We were told that there were no ICU beds available in Oregon! Everyone is thankful to the dedicated staff at St. Charles and St. Lukes for their care and compassion to help every patient.
The disappointing and frustrating aspect about this situation was the number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. An article published in The Oregonian on May 30 noted that since March 98% of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated! Vaccinations keep people out of the hospital or lessens the severity of the illness. In turn, freeing up hospital space for others in need of immediate critical care. Getting vaccinated is not political; it’s about public safety; get vaccinated and free up a hospital bed for someone who needs it. It may be your parents, child or, like us, a close friend who can’t get care when needed.
— Jim Hendryx, Redmond
It is time for the Deschutes Public Library Board to reconsider it’s decision to construct a new “central” library off of U.S. Highway 20 on the north side of Bend. This plan is wrong on a number of counts:
1. Libraries need to be located where they are readily accessible by public transit, pedestrians, bike riders, and the elderly.
2. The central library needs to be located near higher population density areas in order to function as the community center that the board envisions.
3. Sprawling onto undeveloped land on the periphery of the city is a very irresponsible land use policy. The city of Bend has done an admirable job of containing urban sprawl. This plan “flies in the face” of other community land use planning efforts.
4. Placing the “central” library in a location that promotes driving does not reflect a commitment to environmental sustainability. This is the last thing we need.
5. Building a new “central” library uses resources that could be better spent upgrading and improving existing facilities and expanding online and digital resources
I probably could go on with more objections — but, I assume you understand the concerns. I have always voted for library bonds, based on faith that the library board and staff would make responsible decisions and spend our resources wisely. Apparently my faith has been misplaced.
I hope the board will take the opinions of the many community leaders who have opposed the library’s current plan and will reconsider its decision in an open and timely manner.
— John Stockham, Bend
I just finished reading the article in The Bulletin regarding the controversy surrounding the location for the new regional library.
I am surprised that the objections are mainly east location vs. north. I feel that the downtown core and east locations are served by the satellite branch in existence on Greenwood and the original library downtown.
If this library is to serve all of Deschutes County, then the north location should be the only one considered! Redmond and Sisters would have much easier access to the location proposed. The board had it right all along. Leave the plan in place and let the new library build begin!
— Joan Alltucker, Bend
Regarding the recent article about opposition to the proposed new library location at Robal Lane and U.S. Highway 20: I live in Tumalo, and I am underserved by the current library locations. A library in this new location would be practical and convenient for the thousands who live out that way and also alleviate some of the bottleneck at the downtown and east side locations. I am in my late 60s, one of those who guest columnist Louis Capozzi allegedly represents, but those in opposition do not speak for me. I would like to remind new library board member Anne Ness that there is no need to “relook” at anything regarding the bond measure and funding.
I believe it is the board’s obligation to give the voters what they asked for in the approved bond measure , and I applaud Todd Dunkelberg for staying the course. In fairness to the library’s underserved constituents, please build the new library in its proposed location.
— Susan Rolá, Tumalo
