Bend is no longer a small lumber/farming/ranching town. City Council needs to take the responsibility they were elected to do and plan for Bend’s future for the next 30 years. The lack of forward planning by previous councils is evident, so please don’t repeat the shortfall.
Large proposed projects are on the immediate horizon. City planners need to evaluate these projects for potential environmental impacts such as air quality; greenhouse gas; surface water runoff quality; land use compatibility with area development; construction and operational noise; construction and operational traffic, including peak hour intersection level of service, traffic safety, and roadway capacity; 30-year water supply; wastewater treatment capacity; police and fire response times; school capacity; recycling; cumulative impacts, etc.
These environmental issues should be addressed by the developers prior to any city approvals so the city council and Bend residents know the project impacts before being approved. If there are impacts, measures to reduce impacts to an acceptable level to the city and the residents should be conditions of approval.
These upfront studies are vital to provide full disclosure of project impacts for everyone. Yes, the city needs additional housing to address the affordability issue. However, the city does not need to sacrifice quality development for additional housing.
If a developer truly has the best interest of Bend at heart, providing important studies to determine the potential significant impacts of their project should be in their best interest too. Bend is a growing community and no longer a small lumber/farming/ranching town.
— Phil Martin, Bend
We are besieged each day with ominous warnings about climate change. It has become almost a cult religion and those who dissent are ostracized. Recently western governors attributed wild fires to climate change. This conclusion cannot be accepted without careful consideration of actions by state and federal governments that may be the main driver.
We know that there were massive fires consuming 4.4 million acres of California forest and shrub lands annually. And they occurred when the Earth was cooler than today. If this historical footnote is accurate, then what other factor is at work? Until the early ’90s, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and state forestry departments allowed harvesting and concomitant replanting of our forests. As part of the timber operations, roads were built to permit access to the harvest sites. These roads created fire breaks and ground access to facilitate arrest of conflagrations. Massive fires were thus constrained and contained.
What happened? Environmentalists discovered the spotted owl and hooted that logging must stop. In Oregon harvesting was cut by three quarters. Fire breaks disappeared. The forest became overcrowded with both overstory and understory trees and brush. Bark beetles flourished. A perfect fire storm was in the offing.
Necessary but partial solution is to increase prescribed burns; enhance harvesting; and restore fire breaks. A return to 1980 management of our forests ought to reduce the magnitude of fire risk to our communities. And there is a bit of irony: environmentalists who demanded that harvests be curtailed to leave the forest pristine are reaping what they sowed — destruction of that sought to be preserved.
— Thomas Triplett, Bend
I am writing to express serious concern about the developments that are being considered and are already in the approval stages in Bend and the surrounding area. I have been reading about how concerned everyone is about the water situation in Central Oregon. Rightly so. You read about farmers suing to get more water. Rightly so. Then you read about new developments — Stevenson and 27th come to mind. Where is the water going to come from to support a few thousand more people?
I lived in San Luis Obispo, California, and there was concern expressed because the water table was being drained. Building slowed. They found a new source from the Lake Nacimiento water project. And like magic, development exploded. New shopping centers. New homes. Now California, like Oregon, is in a drought, again, and water concerns expressed. But I see no sign of construction slowing or even stopping.
I try to do a few things to help. I turn off my irrigation when it’s raining. I make sure my sprinklers aren’t watering the paved street. I eliminated 12 sprinkler heads by going to more efficient and less flooding ones. I take shorter showers. We can all do something to help. If we keep kicking the can down the road, this will truly be a desert.
— John Brower, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.