A recent letter stating that Yellowstone’s gray wolves are responsible for 80% decline of the elk population was way off the mark. In the 25 years since the introduction of gray wolves in the national park, they have been the most studied carnivores there. Here are the correct facts: Wolf’s kill between 1,500 and 2,100 elk annually in Yellowstone, the majority of which are ill or weak. In Wyoming alone fish and game stated that hunters kill 26,000 elk there each year.
The elk herd in the summer ranges between 10,000 to 20,000 and has been averaging 4,000 during the winter, but in recent years has increased to over 7,500 in winter.
The studies have shown that decreased elk counts since the year 2,000 and beyond have been caused by severe droughts and climate change and harvest rates outside the park. Montana has now restricted killing of females to increase reproduction rates. Wolf studies have shown that during the winter they make 85% of there elk kills, as do the park’s grizzles and mountain lions.
The park was extensively culling elk during the ‘60s because of overgrazing, particularly in the northern range along rivers and streams. Since the reintroduction of wolves this is no longer necessary and studies have shown habitat has rapidly been recovering.
So, it doesn’t appear that wolves in Yellowstone or elsewhere are taking food from poor people’s mouths. And, Native Americans have strongly supported the reintroduction of wolves throughout their historic range.
— John Poe, Bend
Piper will get the job done
As a long time, Bend resident and independent voter, I am excited to learn we will have an individual running for Bend city mayor that knows a lot about the dynamics of Central Oregon issues. Chris Piper has been super instrumental and a true workhorse for residents and businesses when it comes to issues that effect our community. When the city of Bend and the Bend Park & Recreation District were at odds as to fixing the problems associated with use of streets and parking in neighborhoods and in business zones associated with the new water park, Chris Piper was the first one and only one on the scene to bridge the gap to correct the oversights made in that process that allowed Bend residents to utilize their park and streets in a safe manner. He understands the municipality issues and inner workings of the city and where to look for help. He doesn’t need to learn what Bend is about. He’s been here for nearly two decades and has proven his worth while on City Council to many people that needed his help. It’s time Bend led the way in finding people that are both knowledgeable in the inner workings of Bend city politics and capable of crossing party lines to get an issue resolved. Real progress and leadership will require someone like Chris Piper to get the job done.
— Phillippe Freeman, Bend
Toys for Tots needs help
My husband, a decorated Vietnam Marine veteran, and I have been involved in the Toys for Tots program for the past three years. It is staffed by members of the Band of Brothers of Central Oregon. The past year we provided toys at Christmas for more than 7,500 families. We give presents to families in need in Central Oregon including the Warm Springs reservation. We distribute donation boxes to many businesses in November; collect the toys throughout November and December; organize the presents by age group and distribute them. We also align with some large businesses whose employees outdo themselves with donations of gifts and cash.
Now the Toys for Tots program needs help from the community. We have been gratefully using extra warehouse space at the Blue Dog RV facility on Franklin Avenue to store our leftover toys during the year and as our base of operations in the Christmas season. The property is now being developed, and we must leave in March. We cannot afford to lease the needed 2000 square feet at Bend’s commercial rates, but it is a tax deduction for anyone able to give us space. Please let us know if you have an extra storage facility or barn or garage that we might use. Thank you.
—Cynthia Cohan Gabriel, Bend
