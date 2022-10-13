Deschutes County has a population of around 206,000 (including the population of Bend at about 102,000). Therefore, the position of county commissioner, currently held by Patty Adair, is very important to the needs of not only the county’s smaller towns and the unincorporated areas, but also the city of Bend. Adair’s oversight of this vast and diverse county has proven to be very effective, including efforts ranging from working on ameliorating the problems of the homeless, to establishing effective bus routes and sewer system construction, to securing circuit court judges. Her selfless dedication to this city and the diverse needs of Deschutes County clearly deserves her re-election.
— Douglas Meyer, Bend
Vote for Schmidt and Tatom
It was good to read that The Bulletin is endorsing Morgan Schmidt and Oliver Tatom for the Deschutes County Commission. I agree with the reasoning of The Bulletin and I would like to mention a recent decision of their opponents, current commissioners, Tony DeBone and Patti Adair. On September 29th both DeBone and Adair supported the removal of agricultural land protections on 710 acres near Terrebonne. This proposal would rezone the property from agricultural land to allow for rural residential development. The re-zone would allow for the addition of 71 exempt wells, impacting the aquifer and harming current residents in the area. Across Deschutes County, at least sixty residents had to deepen their wells in 2021 alone. Despite the outpouring of opposition from hundreds of neighbors, farmers, ranchers, and leading experts on wildlife and water, including the Department of Agriculture, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development, Deschutes County is moving forward to convert this land away from agricultural uses and open space. Deschutes County deserves commissioners that act for the citizens they serve and not irresponsible development of land. Vote for Schmidt and Tatom.
—Joe Craig, Bend
Don’t vote for Betsy Johnson
Let me begin by stating that your right to vote is sacred and I encourage each of you to honor that right and cast a ballot. However, I also encourage people to cast that vote noting the candidates past voting record and stance on current issues.
That is why, after having worked for thirteen years as a Eugene police officer and sixteen years as a Eugene firefighter, I was quite surprised to see a number of law enforcement agencies, including Eugene Police Employees Association, endorse Betsy Johnson for governor.
To be clear, Betsy Johnson is not pro-labor. Johnson opposed sick leave and paid family leave for Oregon workers. Johnson opposed efforts to increase the minimum wage. Johnson opposed collective bargaining rights for police and firefighters, and supported permitting public employers to hire strikebreakers. The list of anti-labor attacks go on and on.
So much is on the line in Oregon’s race for governor. Tina supports women’s right to choose rather than sending us backward 100 years. Prochoice will also foster better health outcomes for women as we care allowed to choose rather than government making blind choices about our bodies and our future. I believe Tina will make good choices for both people and planet, rather than acting for corporations. We have seen the dangers of corporate dark money and politicians accountable to corporations is very harmful. There has been significant progress towards bringing innovation of clean energy, efficiency, and electric vehicles. This will not only help our planet. It will clean up our air, foster better health, and provide incentives to improve our homes. This will lower energy costs and help homeowners to make green improvements. WE know the price of gas will continue to rise and we cannot count on corporations to make allowances for those with energy burdens.
If either of Tins opponents are elected, all of this progress is likely to come to a halt. Perhaps a complete reversal. Tina has already committed to supporting climate actions, which neither of the other two candidates have done. Increasing wildfires are affecting people and businesses. We need to urgently stop our dirty fossilfuel use. We have the solutions that help everyone. WE have only to implement them. I believe Tina will continue to support this climate work ns it benefits entire communities. Please vote for Tina Kotek for Governor.
— Diane Hodiak, Bend
