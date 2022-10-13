Typewriter

Deschutes County has a population of around 206,000 (including the population of Bend at about 102,000). Therefore, the position of county commissioner, currently held by Patty Adair, is very important to the needs of not only the county’s smaller towns and the unincorporated areas, but also the city of Bend. Adair’s oversight of this vast and diverse county has proven to be very effective, including efforts ranging from working on ameliorating the problems of the homeless, to establishing effective bus routes and sewer system construction, to securing circuit court judges. Her selfless dedication to this city and the diverse needs of Deschutes County clearly deserves her re-election.

— Douglas Meyer, Bend

