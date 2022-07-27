Typewriter

Pass the Rivers Democracy Act

In 1968, Congress designated more than 2,100 miles of Oregon rivers and streams as Wild and Scenic. Now 54 years later, the state’s increased population and demand on natural resources has changed lives and Oregon’s landscape. The Rivers Democracy Act, sponsored by Senator Wyden of Oregon would triple that number by adding 4,700 miles. It also doubles protected public land from a quarter-mile corridor on both sides of the river to a half-mile. Private property rights within protected segments would not be affected. This new Act promises to protect Oregon’s water quality, aquatic and riparian wildlife habitat, and related recreational, scenic, and cultural values through community-based, collaborative community planning and management, in the context of rapid climatic and land use change.

