In 1968, Congress designated more than 2,100 miles of Oregon rivers and streams as Wild and Scenic. Now 54 years later, the state’s increased population and demand on natural resources has changed lives and Oregon’s landscape. The Rivers Democracy Act, sponsored by Senator Wyden of Oregon would triple that number by adding 4,700 miles. It also doubles protected public land from a quarter-mile corridor on both sides of the river to a half-mile. Private property rights within protected segments would not be affected. This new Act promises to protect Oregon’s water quality, aquatic and riparian wildlife habitat, and related recreational, scenic, and cultural values through community-based, collaborative community planning and management, in the context of rapid climatic and land use change.
Reducing wildfire risk is a management objective for each designated river mile, affording us and our river systems greater opportunity to survive and adjust to global warming.
Congress would appropriate $30,000,000 for fiscal year 2022 and each year thereafter to restore components of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act that either provide drinking water for downstream communities or have been degraded by catastrophic wildfire.
Oregon’s rivers and riparian ecosystems support a large proportion of the state’s native biodiversity, especially its migratory and resident birds that depend on river ecosystems for nesting, rearing, protection from predators, and foraging. The East Cascades Audubon Society supports the Rivers Democracy Act because it promises to restore and protect these ecosystems through comprehensive planning and projects that could meet challenges of a changing world.
— Laurel Collins is a board member of the East Cascades Audubon Society and lives in Bend.
Reading suggestion about fentanyl
In regards to The Bulletin’s editorial on July 21, “Central Oregon has a fentanyl supply problem” I have a reading suggestion. “The Least of Us — True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth” by Sam Quinones, 2021. The author goes into detail about the where and how of the manufacture and delivery of fentanyl and the newer and uglier form of meth, P2P. Also describes the sad effects these drugs have on individuals, families, communities and their homeless and street campers. Bend, Oregon, is mentioned as a case in point. Sam Quinones’ previous book, “Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic”, 2014, was right on target way before that epidemic hit the mainstream. His L.A. Times articles in 2009-10 were early warnings. This new book is no different. All issues that the Bend community is facing, right now. Worth the read and discussion.
— Cheryl McGinnis, Bend
Rethink library plans
Why does the library board think it is the role of a library to provide performance space? Others (for example, Central Oregon Center for the Arts and plans involved with the upcoming Bend-La Pine school bond issue) are dedicated to providing the structure and backing for such future spaces. Why not coordinate with such initiatives so those plans could meet appropriate library needs, or simply use available spaces in existing schools and churches?
How can a central location be situated on a recently incorporated space in the south of Bend far from all of the northern communities of the County and not convenient for most Bend residents? The town of Bend is the best central location for the area Deschutes County encompasses. The central library in Bend is truly delightful and well run. Why not use approved funds to add or improve this central location if truly necessary, and provide generous funding to augment/build libraries in the smaller communities in the county?
My husband and I are life-long library fans and supported the recent library bond issue — despite the unforgivable lack of detail regarding the Board’s plans. We never imagined the unusual ideas the Library Board had over what is central and what a library needs to provide to its served communities.
This situation really needs proper review, input and major revision.
— Julia Klee, Bend
