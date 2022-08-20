Typewriter

Editor's Note

Many years ago, my brother-in-law Jim worked as a page for Oregon Congressman Wendell Wyatt. After Jim graduated from the American University in Washington, Wyatt, a moderate Republican, held a party for him. Among the guests was a Congressman from Pennsylvania, a certain Johnson as I recall, with whom Wyatt shared an office. In the course of the party, Wyatt said to me, “Johnson is an old fool machine politician. He just does what the party tells him to do.”

By voting against the Inflation Reduction Act, which actually helps people, Rep. Cliff Bentz shows us that he, too, is “an old fool machine politician.”

