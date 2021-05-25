Parking plan codifies inequality
I would like to add my 2 cents to the parking discussion. I am opposed to the pilot parking program that bans parking in parts of the Old Bend Neighborhood Association if you aren’t a resident. This is a privatization of a public resource at minimal cost to residents, but does not even allow time constrained parking to people who live in other parts of the city.
Although I live in the neighborhood and receive the benefit of the city’s largesse, I think this just codifies the increasing economic inequality that exists in our town. Most of the houses in this area actually have off-street parking (except for one who fenced off their alley accessed parking to create a bigger backyard) so they are parking on the street and leaving their off street parking available for guests. Has the city done a simple survey to see how many houses don’t have any off-street parking? My guess that it is less than 10% of the houses in the program.
This program was promoted as a way to raise money for improving the neighborhood, but ticketing people from other neighborhoods (or even the visitors who keep our economy thriving) isn’t ethical. Additionally, it seems unlikely that any real money will be available for improvements after paying for Diamond Parking, the signage and the city staff who have to administer the program.
Please don’t reward the complainers who get to enjoy all the benefits of living in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Bend but don’t want to deal with any of the inconveniences.
— John Kelly, Bend
Land of the free
What is happening in this wonderful “Land of the Free” of ours? Why is Lady Liberty shedding tears, seeing how shamefully we are treating so many of our fellow citizens?
We, who lived through the tumult of the 1960s thought we’d seen it all —assassinations of Black (and white) civil rights leaders, peaceful protests that ended up in violence with people attacked by dogs and police with billy clubs. Laws were passed to protect the rights of African Americans, though many still feel the sting of racial inequality.
In successive years, Hispanic immigrants have been treated as second-class citizens. Job opportunities were often limited, except for low-paying farm work, child care, and cleaning our homes and hotels. Children born here of Central American parents still wait for DACA citizenship.
More recently we hear of violence against Asian Americans. Why? Are we intimidated by well-educated, hardworking people determined to reach the American ideal of success and/or wealth? One only has to look at the recent attacks on the Asian American community in Atlanta to recognize a racism that was born in the 1940s when so many Japanese Americans were interned, losing homes, careers, and families.
And now, once again we see racism rear its ugly head against Jews, as they face name-calling and beatings. What has happened to “Never Again,” the phrase used in the wake of discoveries at Auschwitz, Dachau and other Nazi concentration camps? Have we forgotten the horrors of torture and death experienced by Jewish people in those years?
Very few of us are “native Americans.” Thanks to our parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents, we have settled this land. It hasn’t always been easy, but our ancestors persevered because they longed to be part of this great experiment. Don’t we owe it to those who still want and deserve the same opportunities without fear, regardless of color, race or religion?
— Linda Melton, Bend
Protect the Uyghurs
There is much we can do to make our world kinder, both for our community and for our neighbors around the world. Xinjiang, an autonomous territory in northwest China, is home to many groups, including 11 million Turkic-speaking, Uyghur people. Since 2017, the Chinese government has imprisoned more than 1 million Xinjiang Muslims, primarily Uyghurs, in reeducation camps, and is subjecting the region’s Muslims to intense surveillance, religious restrictions, forced labor and forced sterilizations. The United States has determined these actions constitute genocide and crimes against humanity.
The suffering of so many touches our hearts and pulls us to action. Among the millions of Uyghurs affected, I learned the story of one. Yiliyasijiang Reheman was a university student in Egypt. Last July, he and his pregnant wife planned to fly to Turkey, but the Egyptian authorities took him into custody at the airport, at the request of the Chinese government. He is among 16 Uyghur students who are believed to have been deported from Egypt to China. He has not been heard from since. His wife and their two daughters are living in Turkey, and she has no idea where he is.
We can help by raising our voices for Yili to be allowed to communicate with his wife, to have access to a lawyer, to have the chance to establish his innocence, and to be released and reunited with his family. You can connect with the local chapter of Amnesty International at amnestyinternational610.org to find ways to help.
— Betsy Warriner, Bend
