I was intrigued by the “Barnacle,” the enforcement device described in The Bulletin on Tuesday for use on parked cars.
I have made repeated requests of the Bend Police Department for enforcement of laws governing moving cars – any enforcement at all in school zones would be a step in the right direction – but see no results.
After reading The Bulletin’s article, it’s very clear to me that the city regards a parked car as deserving of more regulatory attention than a moving car. That makes a lot of sense, now, doesn’t it?
— Mike Wilson, Bend
I love Bend
I love living in Bend! So many complaints about how things have changed for the worse in our lovely community. I beg to differ.
In a few hours I’m heading to Larkspur Community Center to enjoy the spectacular new workout facility. An hour in the immaculately clean pool then an hour on the track with views of the snow covered mountains. Doesn’t get much better than that.
Then perhaps lunch at Sen, the fabulous new Thai restaurant downtown. Drinks later at the cozy Crosscut Warming Hut and shopping for locally sourced food at Market of Choice.
I’ve barely scraped the surface of all the businesses and services new to Bend in the last few years. Entrepreneurs are inspired by Bend’s growing population. It’s an exciting place to start a new business.
Yes, we have problems to tackle. Homelessness, lack of affordable housing, traffic, underpaid jobs and infrastructure. We have the brain power and community spirit to work toward solutions. And we will.
There are so many things to be excited about. The incredible new high school, the exciting new OSU-Cascades campus and the new community park coming to southeast Bend. Personally I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. I can’t wait to see what’s coming next!
— Liz Rachun, Bend
Oregon needs to invest in cloud seeding
Oregon legislators are harming Oregon! For Oregon legislators to ignore the benefits of Working with Idaho on drought relief measures comes at the expense of all Oregon species and environments.
I’m a rancher in Powell Butte Oregon and the drought has become critically damaging to everything and everyone. This Idaho project has been being developed by Idaho for over 20 years and in the last 5 years they have advanced technology to the point of being able to deliver a extra 1 million acre feet of water a year, that’s five Wickiup Reservoirs a year extra water in my irrigation district.
Seems to me all the leaders in irrigation Districts and state Legislature should have had this on their radar if they were looking out for the people like they all campaign saying they will do.
Idaho and Utah have unambiguous data to use as proof , as cited in this Washington post article, www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2021/11/21/cloud-seeding-drought-west/ Oregon needs to do what Idaho and other states are doing with this.
— Tony Newbill, Powell Butte
Bend has nurtured the seeds of high costs
As a Bend resident for 80 years, I may have a different perspective about the homeless problem.
When the lumber mills in Bend closed in the 1950s city and county leadership looked for new industries. Tourism had been part of the economy, so the emphasis was expanded. Mt. Bachelor was developed and advertising for the ski resort was nationwide. Destination resorts were allowed in rural areas which attracted wealthy second-home owners to the area. The resort emphasis grew with support of community leaders.
Research of resort communities nationwide would have shown what we have now learned, they usually have a high cost of living. Home prices and apartment rentals have soared putting them out of reach for many of the middle class.
How is an individual making $20 per hour going to afford a $500,000 house, or apartment at $1,800 per month? Bend’s cost of living is one of the highest in the nation.
I have nothing against the wealthy, but most want the best public services including expensive libraries, senior centers and schools. The result is that my taxes keep rising, making it difficult to stay in my modest home. Service costs are rising, in part, because owners of million-dollar homes can afford to pay them.
I see Bend’s demographics continuing to change with many in the middle class moving away and the wealthy moving in to replace them. Some of the problems of the homeless can probably be solved, but overall, the seeds for a high-cost community have been nurtured for years.
— Kyle Miller, Bend
