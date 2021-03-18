Oregon needs tighter mink regulations
Thank you for pointing out that we at the Center for Biological Diversity are absolutely aiming to reshape how Oregon treats animals by seeking to end beaver trapping and hunting last year and this year improve how mink farms are regulated.
Here’s why: COVID-19 can and has been passed back and forth between humans and mink (this has already resulted in a viral mutation). COVID-19 has ravaged mink farms in Europe and the U.S. At least three mink escaped an Oregon mink farm that was quarantined following a COVID-19 outbreak (and two tested positive for COVID-19).
In addition to the threat of mink becoming a reservoir for COVID-19 mutations that may undo our human vaccination efforts, we’re concerned that farmed mink could spread COVID-19 to wild mink and their relatives, like otters, fishers, martens and badgers, potentially decimating wild animal populations.
We’ve been through a lot this past year. A lot has changed. Many of us are thinking about what we want to keep changing. If we want to stop the next pandemic and get this one under control, we need to make changes to the facilities that provide ideal breeding grounds for pandemics.
Oregon’s mink factory farms are a threat to public health and wildlife. Our petition to add mink to ODFW’s prohibited species list and Senate Bill 832, the bill to close Oregon’s mink farms and shift their workers to new employment, would reshape our relationship with animals to provide us all a safer future.
Lori Ann Burd is the environmental health director for the Center for Biological Diversity.
Support the bike bill
In response to your editorial on March 7, I am writing on behalf of The Environmental Center to voice our strong support for SB 395, “The Bike Bill”, on the 50th anniversary of its original passage.
Bend was much smaller in 1971 when an initiative was passed to direct 1% of state transportation improvement funds to biking and walking routes. Since then, Bend’s population has ballooned from 13,700 to nearly 100,000. SB 395 would boost funding to 5%.
SB 395’s extra funds could help Bend ensure safer walking and biking routes. Last fall, Bend voters approved a transportation bond. But the bond only pays for a portion of the total investment we need to make in our transportation system over the next twenty years. Some additional resources from the state would go a long way to helping our community meet that need.
Our vision is a transportation system in Bend that moves people and goods safely and efficiently, and that meets the needs of all users, whether they walk, bike, take the bus, or drive. Safety is especially important for walkers and bikers — people won’t get out of their cars if they don’t feel safe. Walking and biking are also good for our health and they reduce car trips on our streets and highways, resulting in less congestion and carbon emissions.
Now is the time to pass the Safe Routes for All act, SB 395, and achieve our vision of safer, less congested streets for all.
— Neil Baunsgard is a program manager at the Environmental Center in Bend.
Unfair advantage
Over the years, women’s sports have incorporated important changes. There was a time when girls sports had physical exertion limits. An example was the special rules for girls’ basketball. Each team had six players rather than the normal five. Three played only offense and three were just defensive players; they couldn’t cross the half court line, apparently to limit excessive running.
Today girls and women’s sports such as soccer, volleyball, basketball are played under the same rules as males. The removal of activity restraints was an acknowledgment that girls are capable of and benefit from strenuous competition provided there is player equality.
The Duke University did a study of male and female performance in various track and field events. The study found that biological males were physically dominant in all events evaluated. One example: the 400 meter world champion woman’s best time in 2017 was exceeded by 285 boys aged 17 and under; 4,341 adult male sprinters bested her time.
Redmond Councilor Clark-Endicott’s support for the South Dakota legislature’s bill allowing biological girls only in girl’s events is entirely reasonable. Those whose frame of reference is gender ideology, identity politics, cancel culture and group think, however, find the councilor’s position unacceptable, or as this newspaper implied (Mar. 11), transphobic. Putting aside the unfortunate name calling, the basic question is this: should a small group of competitors be given unfair advantage while casting aside the wishes and desires of a much larger group of competitors? South Dakota correctly says no.
— Jared Black, Bend
