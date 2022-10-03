Ron Wyden and I served together in the United States Senate representing Oregon. And while we disagreed about plenty of issues, we’re both Oregonians proud of our state’s history where members of both parties have worked to reach honorable compromises motivated by what’s best for Oregon — and grounded in facts and shared values based in healthy debate.
When I read in a Bend Bulletin endorsement of Ron that his Republican opponent said “I don’t believe in compromise,” I’m forced to conclude that viewpoint represents an extremism unworthy of a Republican legacy in Oregon that includes Tom McCall and Mark Hatfield.
Even more concerning, I understand his opponent is a believer in QAnon, a bizarre and baseless conspiracy theory that depicts President Donald Trump as heroically fighting a secret battle against a sect of devil-worshiping pedophiles who dominate business, the media, and government. Oregon and the Nation deserve to hear and consider Republican policy prescriptions undiluted, and not discredited, by such collateral nonsense. The bearing of false witness is unworthy of Oregon’s public square!
While Ron and I may disagree about some things, we don’t disagree on this: Oregon deserves candidates dedicated to representing all Oregonians in finding paths toward solutions based on reality and good faith.
I’ve often heard Ron call that process of working together the “Oregon Way.” And on that process so essential to Oregon’s past, present and future, we’ll always agree.
— Former U.S. Senator from Oregon Gordon Smith
Vote for Tina Kotek
After reading Knute Buehler’s opinion piece endorsing Betsy Johnson and about Phil Knight’s major contribution to her campaign, I believe there is only one conclusion. Johnson is being used as a stalking horse to put Drazan in the Governor’s seat.
According to virtually every poll, Drazan and Kotek are in the tossup category, while Johnson is down by double digits. The thinly disguised plan is to take votes away from Kotek by having some portion voting for Drazan.
Johnson is a former Democrat and would appeal to some moderate voters, who would otherwise vote for Kotek. The anti-choice, extreme right wing that Drazan represents is a danger to Oregonians.
Vote for Kotek.
— Alan Pachtman, Bend
Support Redmond recreation center
If you call Redmond home, please show your pride in our community by voting yes on the proposed recreation center. Our population has tripled since the last time a major recreational facility was built 50 years ago when the current pool was developed.
The proposal on the ballot will provide a variety of recreational activities for families, teens, adults and seniors. Those activities include a lap pool, a warm water exercise pool, indoor walking/jogging track, rock climbing wall, exercise machines and group exercise rooms.
Your yes vote is a solid investment in the livability and vibrancy of Redmond. Please vote yes.
— Jennifer Stenkamp, Redmond
Bend concert noise is too loud,invasive
The recent Odesza concert blasted our home with noise one mile away, shaking windows and overpowering the NFL on the TV. It felt invasive and simply wrong. We couldn’t escape the beat vibrating our home or the electronic instrumentation and vocals.
Jacksonville limits Britt music decibels. An agreement with the city assures sound no greater than 65 db, the level of human speech, one block away. Ninety decibels at the mixing board translates to about 70 at the nearest property and 52 to 55 a block away, The noise in our home—-windows and doors closed and TV on well-exceeded 65 db.
What can we do?
—Susan Roudebush, Bend
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.