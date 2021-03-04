A Salem representative’s bill to bring the rest of the state-owned Stevens Tract into the urban growth boundary can only increase the growing pains Bend residents are suffering. Past UGB expansions have mostly resulted in expensive single-family homes, and this proposal doesn’t appear to be different.
House Bill 2282 would only require 5% of the 262 acres to be affordable housing. Bend is still far from completing the infrastructure and planning needed for the UGB expansion approved in 2016. Reed Market Road, an arterial for Stevens Tract, is already heavily congested despite recent improvement.
Placing housing around the city’s edges increases traffic congestion and emissions, and risks creating large low-income “projects.”
Instead, we need more mixed-income housing and mixed-use development in the urban core close to public transit.
In other places, such as Mumbai, India, where I am from, a developer may redevelop a property only with the approval of 70% of the people who live on the property.
The developers are required to provide housing for all current residents. The new buildings are taller with some commercial, luxury flats, units for middle-income families and small habitations for the homeless who resided on the property.
The public should be involved in an open process to determine if there are higher local needs and uses than onetime funding for the state school fund and then transferring development rights to a powerful individual.
Other uses should also be considered, such as a large park, which could be an asset to an already congested Bend. Please ask Representative Jason Kropf to oppose HB 2282.
— Robin Vora is a candidate for Bend Park & Recreation District Board and lives in Bend.
The Bulletin’s recent Sunday front- page story on increased gun sales in Oregon, and here in Bend, read more like an NRA handout than a legitimate news report.
Reporter Suzanne Roig linked increased sales to perceived new Oregonian fears about their personal safety because of what “ they’ve seen on television in Portland and throughout the country.”
She quoted the Jefferson County sheriff saying that having an “armed citizenry is a good thing.”
She included a Bend gun store owner’s unsubstantiated claim that firearms and ammunition are flying off the shelves because the Biden Democrats want “to take away our guns.”
Nowhere in her report did Roig seek out any group or individual who may be even mildly critical of this gun mania; who is more worried about gun -wielding citizens who may take the law into their own hands.
The notion of more states, 21 in all, and now including Montana and Utah, allowing owners to carry a concealed firearm into their state capitols is terrifying.
Having lived and worked for many years in Canada and the U.K., I can attest to the benefits of living in societies where citizens and police forces aren’t armed to the teeth.
As for the guntrader who told Roig that “he prays for America,” I do as well.
But I do so not because of a fear of protesters but because he’s loading up our fellow citizens and putting us all at greater risk in the future.
— John Owen, Bend
The Stevens Road Tract is a square-mile section of land southeast of 27th Street and Stevens Road. The urban growth boundary now includes 380 acres of this parcel, which is scheduled for a high density mixed-use development.
The remaining 260 acres is still outside the UGB. I would like to recommend this acreage be entirely set aside as a park.
This land borders ranches and homes that are usually 10 or 20 acre minimum sizes, and a large-scale park is one of the best ways to transition from high density development to rural acreages. Currently, the northwest side of town has the beautiful Shevlin Park and the new Riley Ranch Park.
I have visited both parks in recent months, and they are both are heavily used. The southeast has no public park on a similar scale. This proposed park would be larger than Riley Ranch, but much smaller than Shevlin. Thousands of houses have been added to southeast Bend, and thousands more are planned on the Stevens Road Tract.
This portion of the Stevens Road Tract is one of the last large sections of open land in this part of town. Our community recently celebrated 100 years since the establishment of both Shevlin and Drake parks. One article thanked the foresight of our community leaders 100 years ago who set aside that land for parks. Can we have some of that foresight now for our future community? Is there support for the future Southeast High Desert Park?
— Patti Bailey, Bend
