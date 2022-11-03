Typewriter

I feel that on Oct. 30 The Bulletin seriously breached the boundaries of good journalism. It is appropriate for The Bulletin to publish their editorials and endorsements for political elections and ballot measures in the editorial section of the paper. However, I think it’s totally inappropriate for the Bulletin to use the paper to give free advertising to any candidate or ballot measure. Publishing, just before the election, a large front-multi page, one-sided article touting the supposed wholesome life of a candidate the paper is endorsing is not fair or balanced journalism. The Oct. 30 edition that featured the front page article, “Her Kind of District,” on Jamie McLeod-Skinner and her wife was not only one-sided, it was only about the one candidate. The article provided no comparable information about her opponent. There was nothing fair or balanced about it and I took it as a blatant political advertisement. I have always subscribed to The Bulletin because I like reading the local newspaper, but I don’t like paying for a paper that is a one-sided political advertisement. Our country is so divided these days that we need now, more than ever, balanced journalism. I hope in the future The Bulletin will do better.

— James P. Elliott, Bend

