I feel that on Oct. 30 The Bulletin seriously breached the boundaries of good journalism. It is appropriate for The Bulletin to publish their editorials and endorsements for political elections and ballot measures in the editorial section of the paper. However, I think it’s totally inappropriate for the Bulletin to use the paper to give free advertising to any candidate or ballot measure. Publishing, just before the election, a large front-multi page, one-sided article touting the supposed wholesome life of a candidate the paper is endorsing is not fair or balanced journalism. The Oct. 30 edition that featured the front page article, “Her Kind of District,” on Jamie McLeod-Skinner and her wife was not only one-sided, it was only about the one candidate. The article provided no comparable information about her opponent. There was nothing fair or balanced about it and I took it as a blatant political advertisement. I have always subscribed to The Bulletin because I like reading the local newspaper, but I don’t like paying for a paper that is a one-sided political advertisement. Our country is so divided these days that we need now, more than ever, balanced journalism. I hope in the future The Bulletin will do better.
— James P. Elliott, Bend
In his Bulletin letter published Oct. 28 Jim Tarala claims that abortion is not on the ballot in Oregon this year. But he is gravely mistaken. Abortion will always be on the ballot as long as the Republican party is held hostage by religious zealots who demand that GOP candidates pledge to ban all abortions.
Just take a look at some of our local Republican candidates’ position on abortion: Christine Drazan has been endorsed by so-called “right to life” organizations and has made it quite clear that if elected she would use the executive powers of the office to restrict abortion as much as she can and that she would veto any legislation seeking to further protect a woman’s right to choose.
In our own U.S. 5th Congressional District, the Republican candidate Lori Chavez-DeRemer has accepted campaign donations from national anti-abortion groups. And if elected as a freshman member of any Republican controlled House she would likely have to support her party’s radical anti-abortion legislative proposals.
And finally, in Deschutes County, Republican Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone both voted to block our local county employees from having most abortions covered by their own health insurance!
Abortion is not the only issue on the ballot, but it will continue to be on the ballot in every election until its foes realize that they do not have a right to force their peculiar view of morality on those who do not share it.
— John Cushing, Bend
The Central Oregon Irrigation District (COID) recently renewed the Deschutes River water bank program for a second year. Kudos to the three board members who voted in support! Unfortunately, that’s as far as the celebration goes. Fewer than 1% of patrons participated in the program last year, and this time around COID is giving patrons only three weeks to determine their eligibility and sign up. In addition, advertising for the program is minimal. It appears that COID has little interest in promoting the water bank despite clear environmental, social and economic benefits.
Western water laws are complex, unsustainable and unjust. For evidence of that, look to the current distress that the Colorado River and bordering communities are experiencing. Oregon water law is no different, but here in Central Oregon we have an opportunity to make it better. Initiatives like the water bank program have the potential to provide water to people and places in dire need. The lack of action by COID with regard to the water bank program is out of touch and out of line with the needs of our river and community.
To learn more, visit the Deschutes River Conservancy website, deschutesriver.org. Then consider sharing your thoughts at the next COID board meeting at 9 a.m. on Nov. 8. Public comments can be made at the beginning of each board meeting in person or via Zoom. Meeting details and a link to attend remotely can be found on the COID website, coid.org.
— Owen Murphy, Bend
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.