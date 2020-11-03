Not the right location
I am a mother living in the Boyd Acres neighborhood. I am exceedingly upset about the proposed location of the Juniper Ridge homeless camp. I think that this is irresponsible of our city council to propose locating the homeless site in such close proximity to two elementary schools, a family park, and a middle school. Now I find out that they have tried to make this an emergency situation so that we as voters will not even have our say as to our views on this subject. This is outrageous! The city council should find a more suitable location. Perhaps in the Marriot as they have done in California.
— Serena Miasnikov, Bend
Lack of transparency about camp
When one loses trust with one’s constituents it is difficult to regain. The matter of declaring an emergency to settle a dispute with the BNSF railroad, calling it a weather emergency and making decisions about a homeless camp without public notice or input is resulting in distrust of our city officials.
The first notice of a temporary homeless camp at Juniper Ridge couched it in terms of a weather alert. Did the city think winter was not going to happen this year?
What were the plans for dealing with the homeless, a chronic situation in our town?
If the city staff had not been planning for it, shame on them. If they were talking about it and not sharing with residents, shame on them.
The residents of Bend expect and demand transparency from our government officials. Managing services to homeless residents is not something that should be done as a phony emergency. That is what it feels like to the residents of Boyd Acres Neighborhood.
We care about our homeless neighbors and want better for them than a gravel pad and some porta potties. There are several vacant buildings in Bend that might be converted and used as winter shelters. Was such an option even considered in this recently announced plan?
Homelessness is not new and it is not an unsolvable problem. Bring everyone into the conversation and we can come up with a humane solution.
— Joette Storm, Bend
A great step
Big kudos to the group whose action created the new Bend hotline to take reports of intimidation or threatening behavior directed toward BIPOC and other marginalized residents of our city (Bulletin Oct. 31). I view this as a tangible first step toward Bend becoming a truly welcoming community to all people. I sincerely hope that the Public Service Announcement filmed just last week will be prioritized in the media these next several days. A big thank you to Jer Swigart for organizing this effort, and to the community groups who came together to make it happen!
—Ida Green Gurule, Bend
Bland design
Has anyone else noticed the architectural similiarity of West Side commercial projects? Does anyone else find them inappropriate, unaesthetic and boring. Who approved these designs? Where was city planning? This is the legacy that we all will have to live with as our town is trash by big development. City Hall must be in their pockets!
Robert Huberman, Bend
The most important task
The Bend/La Pine School Board will soon make a selection for a new superintendent. This is probably their most important task.
There will be community input and also opinions from the educational profession. The person selected to lead our district must be one who understands inclusion, serving the needs of the under served, the diversity that has changed the population of our area, how to prudently manage a multimillion dollar budget to name just a few.
This is a daunting job. We must not forget, also, the necessity of providing our teaching staff with the salaries and tools with which to offer the finest education that our children deserve.
—Richard Asadoorian, Sunriver
Poor forest management
Recently I drove over to my daughter’s on a beautiful route that I have driven many times. This drive was different, though. My route was on Highway 126 through the Holiday Farm wildfire. This wildfire destroyed section of the highway was anything but beautiful. It was horrific to see the once stately forested area reduced to charred landscape. Instead of lovely fir forests, there are groves of lonely chimneys, standing as a stark reminder of the huge personal loss to the people who call that corridor home.
Over 80% of the acres burned in Oregon in the last decade were in federal forests.
This is a result of management choices. While climate change plays a role, it is not the sole cause for recent catastrophic wildfires. Lack of management has left federal forests overstocked and riddled with dead, diseased and dying trees that pose a massive wildfire risk. The Oregon in which I grew up used our natural resources to fuel our state’s economy. Somewhere along the way, the pendulum swung in the opposite direction, where limits placed on logging have resulted in many effects, including the heinous wildfires we have seen over the past decade. Please contact our state and federal legislators and speak up about forest management in Oregon. If you want to see change, they are the ones who can make it happen.
Parting thought: A large wildfire season can release twice as much carbon as all the cars in Portland can produce in one year!
— Gayle Davis, Redmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.