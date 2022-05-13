I feel uncomfortable with the direction this country is going in. The last couple of federal administrations have been increasingly chaotic, and there is a tendency for governments at all levels to ignore the wishes of the voters.
Our local government continues to promote widespread development with no apparent consideration to diminishing water supplies and open space. It appears the City Council will approve their plan for the homeless while giving lip service to suggestions from the public.
In regard to the last council meeting, it is my understanding that three council members did not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. We all have the freedom of choice, but I would like to know what part of “One nation, with liberty and justice for all” they don’t like. I have the freedom to not vote for them if I am uncomfortable with their answer.
On the federal level, the government continues to allow thousands of illegal migrants to enter this country while polls show the vast majority of the public oppose this policy.
A recent Bulletin letter derided U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., for saying the “impeachment of Trump was a lynching.” Strong language yes, but, whether you like Trump, or dislike him, I believe the evidence increasingly shows the Russian collusion story was “hatched” by the Clinton campaign, and the press and many of our democratic leaders promoted the falsehood.
How many have apologized? The evidence of “collusion” by Joe Biden in using his office to enrich himself and his family appears to be far stronger than the evidence which brought President Trump down. Why is the press not pursuing this as aggressively?
I was not an avid Trump supporter, but I believe fairness should be applied equally.
— Larry Nelson, Bend
Judge Vance Day is the right choice for the Oregon Court of Appeals. We need diversity on that court when it comes to judicial philosophy. Judge Day believes in the rule of law, equality before the law, and liberty for every person. He understands that civil government is designed to be limited and not reaching into our lives at all times telling us what to do, and how to live our lives. Let’s put Judge Day on the Oregon Court of Appeals.
— Troy York, Prineville
When the Bend Bulletin endorses a candidate, I typically vote for the other person. So what does this Ortega really stand for? I read her voters pamphlet, and it sounds like every other woke candidate we see nowadays.
Not this Vance Day guy. He was straightforward and spoke about what he really believed. When I looked him up, you could see that the government tried to get rid of him because he stood up for what he believes and wouldn’t back down. We need more like Judge Day in government.
Enough of these judges who just roll over when the governor tells us how to live, work, and play. I am voting for Vance Day.
— Eric Schmitz, Prineville
While I agree we need a new police station, the price seems excessive. Once the bond is paid off, it will be in excess of $50 million. We are a town of 34,000 people not 100,000. We are in need of a lot at this time — new sewer plant, more schools, road improvements and parks. We have no idea what our needs will be in 10 years much less 30 years. I would suggest scaling down the wish list for the new station or rethinking it. Why not looking at the National Guard armory since they are moving or some other alternative. Sometimes, what we want and what we can afford are two different things.
— Brian Waite, Redmond
