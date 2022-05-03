I have not had a common cold since the pandemic started. I used to get a cold about once a year with congestion, a slimy nose, eye watering, coughing, sneezing, and a generally miserable feeling. This I attribute to wearing a mask and hand washing. The cold virus is a coronavirus, one of several types. Viruses causing influenza have been greatly subdued by these same simple measures.
As we have learned, COVID-19 is a coronavirus. The flu virus of 1918 was especially deadly, killing between 20 million and 40 million people, before we knew how best to combat it.
Antibiotics don’t work against viruses and the medical profession has had a tough time convincing people that penicillin is not indicated to treat a cold virus.
I went to medical school in the 1950s, and we were taught that if you did not treat a cold, it would last 14 days, but if you did treat it, it would only last two weeks!
— Dr. Harley Kelley, Bend
Regulating short-term rentals in Bend
Several recent letters make good points as to problems with short-term rentals (STRs) in Bend. One suggests banning them, another proposes a pause. One writer suggests doing away with STRs would free up more affordable longer term rentals.
While these letters address important issues, there is also reason today to consider interim ways to make administrative changes and improve Bend’s current STR code while other permanent solutions are addressed.
A couple of simple procedural changes would be to have a specific STR application with immediate notification to neighboring residents, and for the applicant to affirm that a nightly rental would not violate neighborhood covenants, condition & restrictions (CCRs). Now applicants only have to state they’ve read their CCRs.
As to code revisions: A provision in the code specifically prohibits transfers of permits issued after April 15, 2015. However, a seller can void an STR permit and operating license, then apply for a potential buyer to have a STR, even before a sale closes. This contradiction makes little sense if the apparently obvious intent is to prevent a permit transfer.
Another reasonable code change would be to expand the distance between so-called Type II “whole house” rentals. Instead of a 250 foot separation in neighborhoods, extending that to at least 500, or even 750 feet, could mitigate problems with several rentals on a single block of homes.
Let the city know your opinion: council@bendoregon.gov, and Eric King, city manager.
— Lee Hicks, Bend
Progressives are the problem
The Bulletin’s editorial page has endorsed Tina Kotek and Jamie McLeod-Skinner who are progressives. I believe many of our problems today are a result of the progressive agenda which includes 1) restricting free speech, 2) limiting property rights, 3) teaching race and gender in public grammar schools, 4) promoting the New Green Deal without considering the economic impacts, 5) supporting open borders, 6) providing significant benefits to the undocumented, and 7) manipulating the rule of law to promote equality regardless of impacts on crime, and 8) using new taxes to fund social initiatives. Perhaps only the elite, affluent progressives can afford this?
— Quentin Jauquet Stanko, Bend
Tina Kotek for governor
Snow-laden conifers, silent forest, sparkling crystals in the sun. Cross-country skiing on the flanks of Mount Hood. Enjoying the peacefulness. And terrified that my granddaughters will never experience this joy.
That’s one of many reasons that I am supporting Tina Kotek for governor. She is the only candidate for governor who is prioritizing climate. She is a proven champion for climate. She has experience getting real changes made. Under her leadership as Speaker, we’ve had our biggest successes, like the 100% Clean Energy for All bill (HB 2021) and the Clean Fuels Program.
As the latest IPCC report makes clear, our opportunity to prevent worse wildfires, heat domes, droughts, hurricanes, flooding, and famine is rapidly closing. Oregon needs our governor to be focused and effective to improve the efficiency of our homes (less cost, more comfort), get our power generation off oil and gas, shift our transportation to electric, and put more carbon into the ground through our forests and farmlands instead of into our air.
We need the right person who will move on this from her first day in office. Join me in actively supporting Tina Kotek for our next governor. This could make all the difference.
— Joe Stenger, Portland
