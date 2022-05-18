We have literally disenfranchised a third of our citizens in Oregon, those who have registered independent. This needs to be changed immediately. We need open primaries.
— Lynne Connelley, Bend
No gas station
Many of my neighbors and I are opposed to the current proposed gas station and drive-thru development on the corner of Murphy and Brosterhous. This piece of land would require a conditional use permit for a gas station, drive-thru restaurant or any other vehicle intensive use. The entities that created the land use rules must have had the foresight for this effort when they determined the approved uses for the site so many years ago. We call on the decision makers to reject the permit.
We are not opposed to developing the land and there are many uses which the neighbors would welcome including a small grocery store, brewpub, food cart pod etc. I would love to be able to walk to these services from my nearby home.
The opposition is rooted in the facts that vehicle intensive uses are overly intrusive. The increased traffic across the street from Jewell Elementary would create a safety hazard for our children. Additionally, a gas station has 24/7 light pollution and potential for ground contamination and other environmental concerns.
There are many other fuel options very close to this site that are able to serve the current and future needs of this neighborhood, particularly with the increase of electric vehicles both today and predicted in the future. It’s a bad idea, when there are so many better ideas.
— Chris Otto, Bend
Conservatives and Christians
In Tuesday’s article concerning the fear among some Crook County parents that their children might be exposed to the diversity of life that lies outside the bounds of the county, there was one phrase that stuck out to me — conservative and Christian values. The district staff and the librarians have a very difficult job having to deal with the latest salvo in the “book wars”, particularly when people throw “Christian values” into the mix. Christianity from its outset was not conservative in its approach to others. It followed a radical leader, who preached acceptance, grace and love.
Jesus welcomed, accepted and specifically reached out to the marginalized people of his day. His ministry was to include and invite; not exclude and force others away. This nonsense of thinking that Christian values and conservative values are the same is misguided. Not every Christian is a conservative and much of the American conservative Christian church is unrecognizable to other Christians because of its racial and gender bias as well as its deep red political ideology. Call them religious conservatives if you like, but don’t taint the person of Jesus by linking his name to their bullying, fear-based behavior.
— Rev. Newt Kerney, Bend
Time for some respect
Rita Schenkelberg is the second City Council member to resign in one week. Differences of opinion on political issues are expected but vitriol, harassment and abuse of public servants is totally inappropriate. Given the way our City Council and school board members have been mistreated by an unruly, entitled and disrespectful segment of our community, it is no wonder why so many highly qualified citizens hesitate to enter public service. Keep in mind that our City Council members work many hours for a minuscule stipend and school board members do so for free. We need to treat our public servants and volunteers with respect. If you disagree with them on issues, express that disagreement respectfully. And you can always run for office.
— William Brant, Bend
