Letters to the editor: No reason to publish Surrett's past; Story should not have been above the fold; Article should not have been printed; I think The Bulletin did the right thing; None of us is the worst thing we have done: No reason to publish Surrett's past
I read Sunday’s column about including uncomfortable details from Donald Surrett’s background in The Bulletin’s coverage of the Safeway shooting, and you asked for reader’s opinions. Here’s mine: There was no reason to call attention to something from almost 30 years ago that has no bearing on what happened in Bend, or on Mr. Surrett’s life here. You say that The Bulletin is in the business of “providing information so that our readers can make their own decisions”; what decision has to be made about Sunday’s events? Even if there was, how could this item from the past affect it? And since you felt you had to publish it for some other reason, at least it should not have been front page news with the headline that you used.
The only result from publishing this will be to cause even more grief for Mr. Surrett’s family and friends, and for the community; as another reader put it, “no good will come from exposing his past.” Your column says that the Bulletin does report on some things “differently” (you do “pick and choose what to report” sometimes), so you could and should have done so in this instance. You owe the Surrett family and your readers an apology.
— David Fahrner, Bend
Story should not have been above the fold
Regarding the Surrett story, my concern isn’t as much about the information as the placement of the story. The story appearing ‘above the fold’ to me is the most offensive. According to Mr. O’Brien the story was newsworthy. I actually agree. However, to put it on the top of the front page was wrong. According to Wikipedia, placing a story above the fold, ‘...editors feel will entice the people to buy the paper...reflects a decision, on the part of the editors, that the article is one of the day’s most important’. Most people understand when utilizing any media, the emphasis or lead, is intended to influence as much as to tell the story. It was inappropriate and tabloidesque.
— Beth McKiernan, Redmond
Article should not have been printed
This is the second time I have posted a letter to My Nickel’s Worth.
I was so happy to see so many people stand up to that vile article in the Bulletin about Mr. Surrett, something that happened 27 years ago and should never have been printed now.
Then I read what the Bulletin’s editor wrote about not lying to the people. Nobody asked you to lie! It did not have to be said and it made me sick about such a weak excuse. Come on Editor Gerry O’Brien just apologize.
—Sandra Tabibian, Redmond
I think The Bulletin did the right thing
While I understand why some readers got upset regarding the recent reporting of Mr. Surrett’s history, I believe The Bulletin did the right thing professionally. Your job is not to censure news for me but simply to report honest facts so I can make my own opinions. Sometimes that will not be what I enjoy reading, nonetheless it is up to me to appreciate knowing details so I can then make my own decision about a particular event.
— Stephen Vinson, Bend
None of us is the worst thing we have done
I think that The Bulletin’s assertion that it does not select what truths to print is a little spurious. One of the differences between data and information is the selection of what is relevant. Would The Bulletin have felt compelled to give us Mr Surrett’s history of DUII violations (if he had any?) I doubt it.
I hope that what people can take from The Bulletin’s story is that none of us is the worst thing we have ever done. People who have done horrible things in the past can still be heroes.
— Rachel Cohen, Bend
No reason to publish Surrett’s past
Editor Gerry O’Brien, the letters published in My Nickel’s Worth in Sunday’s newspaper express my thoughts exactly on the article you published about Mr. Surrett. There is absolutely no reason for his past history to be published anywhere in your paper, and definitely not as front page news. What in the world does his criminal record of almost 30 years ago and for which he served his time have to do with his heroic actions and the loss of his life in preventing further killings by a deranged young man? I agree with the other writers that you owe the Central Oregon community an apology for such thoughtless “journalism” for dragging up a person’s past for no other reason than to exploit the goodness of a person and bring irreparable harm and grief to his wife and many friends, even to those of us who did not have the privilege of knowing him personally. Please rise above your “journalistic” mindset, and from your heart of kindness and compassion, issue an apology.
—Joan Kizziar, Sisters
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Arnold Irrigation District is planning on installing an underground pipe to prevent water loss from permeable canals it now operates. Some adjacent landowners would rather see the ditch lined to keep the amenity of a flowing canal in their backyard. What do you think? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.