Typewriter

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

No reason to publish Surrett’s past

I read Sunday’s column about including uncomfortable details from Donald Surrett’s background in The Bulletin’s coverage of the Safeway shooting, and you asked for reader’s opinions. Here’s mine: There was no reason to call attention to something from almost 30 years ago that has no bearing on what happened in Bend, or on Mr. Surrett’s life here. You say that The Bulletin is in the business of “providing information so that our readers can make their own decisions”; what decision has to be made about Sunday’s events? Even if there was, how could this item from the past affect it? And since you felt you had to publish it for some other reason, at least it should not have been front page news with the headline that you used.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.