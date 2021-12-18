I am opposed to having a managed camp placed in Juniper Ridge. For years the city has been inept at developing Juniper Ridge. Now they want to continue in that same path and place a homeless camp there. The proposed camp site is in very close proximity to houses and a new park. Currently, there is only one access to the proposed site which has to pass by hundreds of residential homes and two schools. I believe managed camps could serve a purpose for those in need, however homeowners, neighborhoods, and schools shouldn’t feel bad about not wanting these camps in close proximity. Just because the camp will be secured, monitored and have a no drug and alcohol policy doesn’t mean that those activities will not take place. They will just take place outside the fenced perimeter which puts it into the neighboring community.
The city recently spent thousands upon thousands of taxpayer dollars to place a sewer system in Juniper Ridge. Why not promote that space for its original intended use when the county sold it to the city back in 1990?
Juniper Ridge is prime real estate for businesses and residential housing that will generate extra tax dollars for the city. The city could then in turn use a portion of that income to support homelessness through other avenues. Homelessness is not just a city problem but a county problem as well. The county just proposed a site outside city limits that doesn’t share any residential neighborhoods, schools or parks. I am in favor of this U.S. Highway 20 location. I know issues of resources and transportation will be of concern but the same could be said for the Juniper Ridge location as well. Both locations would need to figure out those issues, but at least the U.S. Highway 20 location does not have schools, parks or residential neighborhoods in close proximity.
— Travis Kinyon, Bend
Climate action does represent Oregonians
A recent letter lamented that by passing a climate plan, our governor, and by extension our government, “bypasses the people they are supposed to serve.” Taking action on climate without a public vote, the letter claims, “is how a dictatorship works.” Let’s examine those claims a little more carefully. Regardless of what one thinks of the plan’s specifics, it was passed by the governor, and not by the Legislature, because Republicans walked out on climate proceedings to thwart a Democratic majority, which at the time was 18 of 30 in the Senate and 38 of 60 in the House. That’s a pretty solid majority sent by voters to Salem to conduct state business. The walkout was only feasible because in Oregon two-thirds of representatives must be present to pass bills. Therefore the most accurate interpretation of the recent climate bill is that it does in fact serve a democratic majority of voters in the state and was needed to thwart undemocratic actions of Republican legislators. Our country’s politics are flawed in any number of ways, including, perhaps, the pitfalls of a two-party, winner-take-all system, but if things are ever going to get better, then criticisms should be as accurate, as balanced and as free of hyperbole as possible.
— Matt Orr, Bend
Why are there so many camps in Bend?
Many people are disturbed by the homeless population in Bend. Some believe that the homeless are taking advantage of free food, and housing. Some are disturbed by the lack of tidiness in the camps. And, many wonder why the people aren’t working, as jobs are now available. While it may be true that some in the camps aren’t living up to the standards some in Bend expect, many are not able to get jobs because of health problems, including mental problems as well as transportation and keeping their possessions safe when they are away.
This article by the National Health Care for the Homeless Council says:
“People who are homeless have higher rates of illness and die on average 12 years sooner than the general U.S. population. Homelessness creates new health problems and exacerbates existing ones.
“Poor heath is a major cause of homelessness. Recovery and healing are more difficult without housing. While health care providers do all they can to mitigate the effects of the streets, no amount of health care can substitute for stable housing.
“While some need only short-term assistance to regain health and reconnect to employment and housing on their own, others may be so seriously ill and/or disabled, they will need longer-term support services in order to maintain housing. Either way, housing is necessary to realize a healthier society. Communities that invest in affordable housing incur lower public costs, achieve better health outcomes, and work to prevent and end homelessness.”
— Meg Brookover, Bend
