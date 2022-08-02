I am in 100% agreement with Barbara Doherty about the confusion over the library bond. I too voted for the bond but mistakenly thinking it was for expanding the number of satellite libraries in our region. To me, access to libraries is the Number 1 value of a strong library system. The library board’s dream of a huge central library that requires a car to access, will eliminate a vast number of people from ever using the proposed facility. Encourage the library board to rethink how this bond money is spent.
—Jim Reichle, Bend
Hummingbird takes wing
I am now in my nineties. An incredibly beautiful thing recently happened to me for the first time in my life.
I held a tiny hummingbird in the palm of my hand.
The little guy had crashed into our living room window. Daughter Karen saw him and called to me. I gently picked him up.
We gave him water laced with sugar via an eye dropper to revive him.
He rested in my hand. His colors were so beautiful including emerald wings. He was so small — no bigger than my little finger.
He blinked at me. He tried to spread his tiny wings.
I cried.
Then he fluttered. My heart skipped. Suddenly he was airborne.
Thank you dear God!
— James Fenwick, Bend
Agriculture takes most of the water
All are concerned about water availability here. We are also in a housing crisis. How does housing impact water? The answer: not that much. Many do not know that agriculture is by far the largest water user. A recent article from the Source states: “Municipal water accounts for about 2% of overall water rights in the Deschutes Basin, irrigation districts are 86% and instream 12% …” “Bend added about 25,000 people between 2010 and 2020 without increasing the amount of water use according to Bend’s Water Conservation Program Manager Dan Denning.”
Cities have been conserving water. Some agricultural users embrace better practices but others do not. Canals have been piped to save a water from evaporation and infiltration but the cost is enormous and there are many more to pipe. Waste by senior water right holders to avoid losing their rights is something that can be improved along with helping our strained farmers and ranchers with tools needed to improve their irrigation techniques. What doesn’t help is blaming housing. We need more of all kinds. If you are tired of seeing the tent cities of folks with no place to call home, than you need to understand their numbers are a direct result of increasing rents and lack of supply. This is a nationwide problem.
If you want those folks gone, then stop protesting much needed apartments. Dense housing uses the least water. Stop using water as an excuse to stop needed housing, do your research and learn the facts.
—Katherine Austin of Bend is a member of The Bulletin’s community editorial advisory board.
Bend needs Chris Piper as mayor
Bend needs a mayor that listens, leads and exhibits accountability. Chris Piper demonstrates those skills. I have observed and interacted with Chris in various situations over the past few years where issues facing Bend were discussed.
In all cases, he demonstrated the ability to both understand all sides of an issue and bring people together to make informed, timely decisions; a skill severely lacking by many leaders today. Importantly, I have also witnessed that he acts in a non-partisan manner, again, a trait sorely lacking in some leaders.
As Bend’s population grows, so too will its challenges, (houselessness, climate changes, crime, diversity, workforce housing, water resources, etc.). Bend needs a mayor who has the experience, vision and skills to successfully address these challenges, while preserving the beauty and special character of our city. Chris Piper has my vote.
— Jeff Conrad, Bend
