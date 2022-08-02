Typewriter

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

I am in 100% agreement with Barbara Doherty about the confusion over the library bond. I too voted for the bond but mistakenly thinking it was for expanding the number of satellite libraries in our region. To me, access to libraries is the Number 1 value of a strong library system. The library board’s dream of a huge central library that requires a car to access, will eliminate a vast number of people from ever using the proposed facility. Encourage the library board to rethink how this bond money is spent.

—Jim Reichle, Bend

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.