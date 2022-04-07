We want to express our views of the proposed gas station and convenience store development at Brosterhous and Murphy roads from the prospective of homeowners who have lived in the impacted area for 20 years.
We believe no densely populated neighborhood with many elementary age children walking to a school located directly across the street from the proposed development should be burdened with the added congestion and danger that a gas station would bring to the area.
In addition, any other car-centric business such as a drive-thru food building or convenience store operating 24 hours a day will add major light pollution as well as other types of pollution to our neighborhood. Such a development does not seem to be in line with Bend’s stated goal of reducing fossil fuel emissions of 40% by 2030.
We welcome thoughtful development of the property. Businesses more in line with the nature of the growing neighborhood like a small grocery store, food carts, or a café, would be most appreciated. Residents could make use of the sidewalks installed on both Brosterhous and Murphy roads along with bike lanes to support the businesses. Those businesses would be more in keeping with encouraging a healthy community and bring prosperity to the area.
We believe existing gas stations and convenience stores within 2 miles of the proposed development meet the needs of area. The unwelcomed and unnecessary installation of another one in this neighborhood would be directly opposed to safety and health of our neighbors.
— Ann and Steve Kyman, Bend
Ban short term rentals
I am writing to echo Robin Vora’s reasonable letter calling for an end to short term rentals in Bend. We live in a neighborhood of modest homeowners. There is a house now looking for a zone change to allow it to become a short term rental. That is anathema to those of us, who can see how such a change would be the beginning of the end for our peaceful neighborhood, for our quiet, family oriented way of life.
Outside investors are trying to make a buck. They paid too much for the property in the first place, because there is a plague of them competing for property. They drive up the prices. They drive out the homeowners. And they make it damn near impossible for the people, who make Bend run, to live here. It’s a form of economic colonialism. That might seem extreme to some, however, this pattern is playing itself out in city after city. It’s almost quaint to hear residents of Dallas, Texas, complain about Californians.
There is a big downside to capitalism: it can externalize virtually all costs. Society, that would be you and me, is left to pick up those costs. The city of Bend (our City Council, planning staff, and all of us) would do well to pay attention to these developments. Get out beyond Bend’s hot spots and take in how many Bend residents are living. Let’s figure out how to create sustainable, nurturing neighborhoods instead of falling prey to the latest trend. Meanwhile, our congressional delegates would do well to explore legislation limiting mortgage deductions to one dwelling per family.
Ban short term rentals in Bend!
— Robert Currie, Bend
Persistence pays off
Over three decades of patience, persistence, and hope by contingents of Canadian First Nations People has finally paid off. April 1, Pope Francis apologized and expressed his shame for the Catholic Church’s role in the horrific, inhumane treatment of 150,000 Indigenous children housed in Canadian Residential Schools from the 1800’s through much of the 20th century. These children were forcibly removed from their families and subjected to years of cultural, physical, sexual, and spiritual abuse. Over 4,000 children died, many of their remains still lying in unmarked graves, causing generations of suffering to First Nations People who want the remains returned to them for reburial.
While we applaud Pope Francis for his integrity and sincere apology, we note that, sadly, none of his predecessors were willing to do the same. Hopefully, Pope Francis will honor his commitment to travel to Canada this summer to apologize in person to the First Nations People and put forth a plan for reconciliation and reparations. It is long past due.
Lest we think this holocaust happened only in Canada, the attitude of “Kill the Indian, save the man” was prevalent in America from the middle of the 17th century into the 20th century. The goal was to “civilize” Native Americans by destroying their identity so that they could be assimilated into the Euro-American culture. Many Americans are unaware of just how horrendous this U.S. policy was. Yet how can we build a positive future for all if we do not reconcile the past?
— Patricia W. Porter, Bend
