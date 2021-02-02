No back to normal
Since 2011 Oregon has set goals for the reduction of CO2 emission which will mitigate future climate change. The first milepost on reducing these emissions was set at 2020. Oregon’s Global Warming Commission (GWC) monitors progress and reported in Dec. 2020 to the Legislature that “We (Oregon) has not made the required progress in reducing its planned emissions.... erasing all the gains (emission reductions) that had been made since 2010. Now the state is developing a new plan over the next 2 years to meet even more significant emissions reductions by 2035.
In developing its 2020 Plan, Oregon’s GWC identified seven efforts that would be required: (1) Embed carbon in the planning process; (2) Maximize the energy efficiency of cities; (3) Increase the efficiency of buildings; (4) Shift to lower carbon transportation fuels; (5) Ramp down coal emissions and ramp up efficiency and renewables; (6) Reduce and capture carbon across the board; and (7) Embed carbon in energy prices. Since adoption 10 years ago, significant progress has only been made on one of these items (5) Ramp down coal emissions.
Since COVID, all of us are quick to ask the question, “When will things get back to normal”? The dirty little secret is that reducing CO2 emissions will require an immense change in how we pay for and pursue our daily lives and returning to our old normal is not going to happen.
— John Dunzer, Bend
Stop paying attention to Trump
Apparently more than half the people, voter age, in the United States seem to consider Ex-President Trump a pariah. As such, and because of his violent, vitriolic and bigoted speech and his incitement of a violent coup against the United States and other apparent criminal behavior, he has been banned not only from Twitter but other social media outlets.
Now it's time for all media sources, including television and newspapers to stop pandering to him. Not mentioning his name is probably the gravest thing he thinks can happen. But by stopping mentioning his name, he will stop being a news item and will slowly fade away.
As long as television and newspapers give him space, he will continue to be a threat to this country and especially to the 'real' GOP.
— Diana Hopson, Redmond
Peaceful retirement
In January of 2016, he said: “I could shoot somebody on 5th Avenue and not lose any votes”. Later he said: “I am the law-and-order President” as his loyal followers protested violently in the streets of Charleston. He also said he had won the election and millions feared he would never leave the White House orderly. And almost in the end he said, I will march to the capitol together with you. In between those statements there were hundreds of others, intended to demonstrate how connected he was “with my people”. Ultimately, he did not shoot, he did not lead, he did not march and finally, he left the White House quietly.
This past week, minority House leader Kevin McCarthy visited the golden palace of Mar-a-Lago to assure the former president that he was still loyal and he hoped for his approval as many current Republican politicians still needed his support so that the loyal followers would still vote to keep them in Washington.
Most likely, the former president never really intended to lead anything or work hard for anything or anybody. Basking in the sun of adoration of loyal throngs was the ultimate elixir for a man whose only certainty in life was satisfying his narcissism.
Without Twitter, Facebook or other artificial megaphone the “greatness” of the man shrunk to a mere photo op with soulless politicians. May the Great Spirit grant him a peaceful retirement in the company of adoring fans and Mayor Rudy.
— Carlos Wysling, Bend
Excellent column
I’d like to thank Cylvia Hayes for her excellent guest column of Jan. 31. It’s a very eloquent statement of what many of us must feel, especially those of us who grew up in the Bend and Central Oregon of yesterday.
Her distinction between development and growth is a good one and worthy of thought and discussion. Much of our unhappiness with Central Oregon growth can be attributed to the reluctance of Central Oregonians to accept community-land use planning or to give much thought to the consequences of encouraging growth without considering needed development or the impacts of growth on our environment.
Ms. Hayes emphases on the finiteness of our planet’s space and its resources is right on, as is her conclusion, “We must get to enough”.
— Drannan Hamby, Bend
