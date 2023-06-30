It’s been several years since the fatidic night of Nov. 8, 2016, when Donald Trump got elected president by the Electoral College (though he had received about 3 million less popular votes than Hillary Clinton). Many Americans had seen his candidacy as an extension of his carnival-like performances on “The Apprentice” and hardly could imagine him as the American president. It was for many, this writer included, a terrible night that Nov. 8 — how could a person so poorly qualified (he had given us so many reasons to discount him with generic and empty answers to the simplest of questions) be occupying the most difficult and important job in the world?
After forming a cabinet with “the best of all,” things got rocky fast. Rex Tillerson, secretary of state, one of the first to leave, dropped a gem quote: the guy is a “moron,” and four star Marine Gen. John Kelly left as chief of staff shortly thereafter totally disappointed.
Since then, in the past few years, we have been served with a plethora of reasons, based on indictments (criminal and otherwise), impeachments and legal judgments. Despite so much evidence that the former president was lacking in respect for the level of character requirements for the office, here he is leading the field of candidates for the Republican Party nomination.
We have more than ample evidence and knowledge to make the correct decision in 2024. May our conscience guide us to our promised land. We have no excuses.
— Carlos “Charlie” Wysling, Bend
Per the article on the mule deer overlay, this was the correct decision. Having sat through every single one of the public sessions, I not only learned a lot, but was able to see both sides of the equation. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife did not make a good enough case for such a restrictive overlay — it was less about valuations and more about private property rights. Growing predation must be accounted for as cougar and wolf populations are indisputable now.
The commissioners made the right call. Creating a stakeholders group is the best solution at this time!
— Alisha Braatz, Tumalo
“America the Beautiful” has been a statement used to spotlight the unique and impressive wildlands in our country, and highlight the work and effort being done to restore and protect our lands and ecological treasures. Providing protections and management to these lands is very important to maintaining its beauty. That is why the Owyhee Canyonlands, a 2.5-million-acre expanse of unprotected wilderness, needs federal recognition. Within its boundaries, there are hundreds of species that depend on the canyonlands, ranging from golden eagles to the greatly beloved sage grouse. Not only does it provide a home to more than 200 species of fish and wildlife, it also holds habitats that support numerous endemic plant species, some of which are found nowhere else on this planet.
With the threat of development from mining, oil and gas, the destruction to this vast and beautiful ecosystem is present and real. Protecting these canyonlands is one big step towards a sustainable future that holds the values of “America the Beautiful.”
Alongside the oil and gas companies encroaching upon natural lands, climate change continues to pose a threat, and now is the time to act in conserving this wilderness. To fight against losing these canyonlands, Sen. Wyden, supported by Sen. Merkley, introduced “The Malheur Community Empowerment for the Owyhee Act,” to create protections for the area. I urge you to read about their work, the Owyhee Canyonlands, and join me in the fight for support and climate action to protect them and keep our America beautiful.
— Wren Haney, Portland
