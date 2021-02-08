Negotiating with St. Charles
I am a registered, diagnostic ultrasound technologist and a 40-year employee at St. Charles Health Systems in Bend. I am one of approximately 150 technologists at the hospital who are frontline caregivers, including respiratory therapists, surgical technologists, radiation oncology technologists, technologists in all of radiology and in the heart center, and others. We work alongside doctors and registered nurses, treating traumatic injuries, critically ill patients, and, of course, those who have contracted COVID-19.
In 2019, my colleagues and I voted to build a union to improve our workplace, gain fair wages and benefits, and to ensure that St. Charles continues to deliver the absolute best patient care. We are seeking a contract that will keep local health care provided through St. Charles system functioning at a high level to serve patients throughout the region. The experience that we have accumulated over the years could be lost to Bend area families if some of us must turn elsewhere to receive fair compensation.
I am on our bargaining team and over the past year while we have been in negotiations, hospital administration has dragged its feet. Like so many of my colleagues, I am disappointed in my employer’s behavior. That is why we recently held an informational picket - to make sure the community knows what is happening in their hospital.
We are committed to continuing to provide the best care possible. Our hope is that you will support us to ensure the hospital does the right thing for its employees.
— Dee Dee Schumacher, Bend
Letter to Cliff Bentz
Your vote to protect Marjorie Taylor Greene was yet another clear indication of your support for hatred, violence and the overthrow of our democracy. You have condoned the idea of killing Congresswomen with whom you work. You have given credence to outrageous and obviously fictional conspiracy theories. You have endorsed dangerous racist, misogynistic and Semitic lies. You have encouraged citizens to distrust a free and fair election, fracturing our precious democratic process. You have perpetuated the Big Lie and the violent, seditious attack on our Capitol. Instead of honoring your oath to defend and protect our constitution, you have sworn allegiance to a man who would throw out the legitimate votes of the American people and appoint himself dictator. You are a disgrace, and you insult each and every Oregonian in your district. We will not forget, Cliff.
— Janet Keen, Camp Sherman
Distribute vaccine by age
Why does Oregon State need a 27-person panel to determine who gets the COVID vaccine? Does this panel shield the Governor and the head of the Oregon Health Authority from being held accountable for the mismanaged distribution plan? Today's Wall Street Journal (Feb. 5th) had a great editorial about rationing the vaccine. It stated and I quote "Basing eligibility in stages from oldest to youngest from now on is simple, scientific and fair. As supply increases, this will be the fastest way to inoculate the most people, reduce demands on the health-care system, and allow more businesses to reopen." Unfortunately, our Governor and health authority chose to create another bureaucratic panel which has slowed the delivery of the vaccine to the oldest and most needy citizens of Central Oregon.
— Steven Bahr, Bend
Legislature should not decide company boards
Directors are theoretically put on boards for their ability to aid the company in creating profits for it's stock holders. Unless the company is somehow supported by the government (as a major customer) the government should have no right to interfere in its business. Any company with self respect should tell the government to "Take a Hike". Where in the U.S. Constitution is it acceptable for the government to dictate private business practices?
— Jay Feinstein, Bend
(1) comment
Janet Keen is over the top. I think it's the Democrats who are trying to overthrow the tenets of democracy - re-education camps and drone strikes for Trump voters. What about the profusion of calling those with different opinions as racist, misogynistic, etc? What about Maxine Water commands to confront conservatives? What about AOC claiming Ted Cruz attempted to murder her and how she escaped the capitol rioters (yes, rioter as where the evidence of "insurrection"). Then there's Biden's record breaking executive order frenzy: it's a bad idea for either party to legislate from the executive branch.
All of her rhetoric is nothing but hate and delusion.
