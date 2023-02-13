Typewriter

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

Need substance in Congress

I was happy to learn that The Bulletin is printing information and interviews of our representatives in Salem and Washington, D.C. On Sunday, Feb. 12, The Bulletin published an interview of U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of the 5th Congressional District by Gary A. Warner, and that article was the first I turned to. I thought the reporter’s questions were thought provoking, but I was disappointed in the lack of substance in Rep. Chavez-DeRemer’s responses to his questions. Warner’s first queries concerned personal matters, such as what does she like or dislike about her new environment. Therefore, homey, personal answers were appropriate to those questions. However, subsequent questions gave her the opportunity to give informative answers concerning bills in the Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management Subcommittee where she is vice chair. All of her constituents in the 5th Congressional District, including Deschutes County, are affected by laws concerning these major topics, but she didn’t have anything to say about them. She also had the opportunity to discuss agriculture, education, and employment since she is on the committee serving those issues but made no comments about these concerns.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.