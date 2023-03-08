The March 7 front page of the Bulletin featured a picture of an electric school bus.
The name LION appeared on the front left fender.
It strikes me that kids would be delighted to have their school buses named for animals and/or other fun subjects.
Why not?
— James Fenwick lives in Bend and is a retired superintendent, Portland Public Schools.
Consider other library options
I urge the library board to seriously consider Manuel Garcia’s suggestion (Bulletin letter to editor 24 Feb. 2024) of locating a new county library at the Costco site in the Forum Shopping Center, assuming it will be available when Costco moves. The site has many advantages: more centrally located than Stevens Road, a large building that could be modified considerably including adding a story or two, infrastructure in place, public transit and parking. The site would better serve more people than the Stevens Road site in SE Bend. It would also allow not continuing with the present East Bend Library which otherwise should remain in use. Even an auditorium might fit into a modification of the Costco building, although I don’t understand why Central Oregon Symphony and other music/theater groups can’t continue to use the excellent high school auditoriums.
I think the Costco site is at least worth looking into. I recognize the library board and staff are likely tired of looking at new sites, but that is the past, or sunk costs as an economist would say, and new emerging options such as the present Costco site should be considered, at least until construction starts on a new facility. The Stevens Road land could be retained by the library district for a potential future neighborhood branch library, park or mixed use site.
— Robin Vora, Bend
A big pay request
As an registered nurse for 35+ years I was frankly astounded by St. Charles nurses’ bargaining request for a 65% pay increase on top of an hourly rate of $58. This doesn’t even take into account shift differential, charge nurse and/or weekend, double back, double shift premiums and OT. That is huge.
It was befuddling to read this increase was not based on merit, tenure, performance, or other typical pay increase measures. It was tied to “I can’t afford to live where I work.” Welcome to the world of wealth inequality. The healthcare industry has no obligation to address that. The hospital is only obligated to pay nurses what is commensurate with experience and what is regionally appropriate.
Better to turn their energies to local politics and housing development measures rather than try to negotiate themselves out of a job. Action at the local political level is far more effective in mitigating housing cost and wage inequities than asking your workplace to pick up the slack. Ask any other service worker who is trying to survive in Bend.
Additionally, if one can’t survive on the current wage of ($58 x 40) x 52 weeks/yr (gross of $120.6 K / year) it might be time to look at where your dollars are going.
A living wage does not include all the wants, only the needs.
I know nurses are tired, it’s one of the hardest professions to be a part of. The work is physically exhausting and leaves very little left in the tank emotionally. But it is not the hospital’s mission to support your lifestyle, its mission is to support staff at the workplace. If the wage increase was the only way to recruit and retain excellent staff the wage package increase request would garner a lot more support.
— Mimi Jones, Bend
